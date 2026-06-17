Cougars Battle Vees to Begin 2026-2027 Regular Season

Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - Rivalry Renewed.

The Prince George Cougars will kick off the regular season on Friday, September 18th and Saturday, September 19th at the CN Centre when the team takes on the Penticton Vees in a playoff re-match from the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

The weekend is presented by UNBC and more details will be coming throughout the lead-up to opening weekend.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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