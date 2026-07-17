Cougars Announce Scouting Staff Changes

Published on July 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have made a change to their Scouting Staff ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

Rob Rogers has been named the teams Director of Scouting. Rogers has been a scout out of BC for the Cougars since the 2019-20 season.

"Being able to have Rob step into the Head Scout role is just another indication of our organizational depth. Rob has earned this opportunity," said Director of Player Personnel Bob Simmonds. "Rob's attention to detail and discerning eye will allow him to hit the ground running. He is a very capable scout and his organizational familiarity and strong relationships within our Scouting Team will make his transition into the Head Scout role seamless. Rob has long contributed to our scouting endeavours and he is a PG Cougar through and through."

He will take over for Leland Mack who has accepted a scouting role with the Boston Bruins of the National Hockey League (NHL).

We are so happy for Leland as he moves on to the NHL," added Simmonds. Leland has certainly earned his opportunity and it speaks volumes about his ability and future in the game of Hockey. It also shows the PG Cougars ability to develop their personal off ice as well. Leland will be missed and he leaves big shoes to fill but having Rob available to step into Leland's role makes it a win-win all around."

The Cougars organization would like to congraulate Rob on being named the Director of Scouting for the Prince George Cougars and also congratulate Leland Mack on heading to the NHL and wishing him all the best with the Bruins.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2026

Cougars Announce Scouting Staff Changes - Prince George Cougars

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