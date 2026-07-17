Spokane Chiefs Donate $2,500 to Christmas Bureau

Published on July 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Each December, the Chiefs host one of the most popular games of the season, the Teddy Bear Toss! On Saturday, December 6, 2025, more than 10,100 fans packed Numerica Veterans Arena to cheer on the Chiefs to a 4-2 win over the Tri-City Americans, but the Teddy Bear Toss is no regular hockey game.

For just the second year in a row, the Chiefs wore specialty Teddy Bear Toss jerseys depicting mascot Boomer the Bear in a holiday hat as the main crest. When Chiefs forward Chase Harrington scored at the 3:04 mark of the second period, fans threw a Spokane Chiefs record 9.087 stuffed animals directly onto the ice. After the avalanche of toys, dozens of players, volunteers, and personnel teamed up to collect the toys, organize them and deliver them to the Christmas Bureau, to be distributed to families in need.

"All of us at the Christmas Bureau are so grateful to the Spokane Chiefs and their amazing supporters! The stuffed toys donated through the Teddy Bear Toss are an incredible gift to the thousands of families who attend our annual holiday assistance distribution," said Christmas Bureau Community Relations Manager Heidi Meany. "The Christmas Bureau strives to bring hope to families who are struggling to make ends meet and need help to make Christmas joyful by providing toys and books for children, along with a grocery voucher to help with the cost of the holiday meal. We are blessed to be celebrating 80 years of making spirits bright in 2026, and thankful to have community partners like the Spokane Chiefs!"

With special thanks to game night sponsor Jubilant HollisterStier, the Chiefs auctioned off the one-of-a-kind game worn jerseys with a portion of proceeds also benefiting the Christmas Bureau. This annual collaborative holiday assistance program serves families throughout the greater Spokane area, providing cheer, toys, books, and grocery vouchers to those in need. Between the auction proceeds and a $500 contribution on behalf of partner KREM2, $2,500 of direct financial support was raised, in addition to the truckload of over 9,000 toys.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2026

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