Spokane Chiefs Announce Parker Burgess as New Associate Coach

Published on July 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Spokane Chiefs have named Parker Burgess as Associate Coach ahead of the 2026-27 season. Burgess has signed a multi-year contract.

"I'm extremely excited to have the opportunity to bring in a coach like Parker," Spokane Chiefs Head Coach Brad Lauer said. "With the experience he brings and the championship pedigree he has, I believe he's a tremendous fit for both me and our organization."

Burgess spent last season as the head coach of the Vancouver Giants. Prior to his time in Vancouver, the Calgary native was the head coach for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2022-25. Under his leadership, Muskegon won their first ever USHL Clark Cup title in 2025 leading the team to a 38-16-0-8 record. In two-and-a-half seasons as head coach, he finished with 91 wins, 62 losses, and 12 losses in overtime for a .587 points percentage.

Burgess also spent two seasons as the head coach of the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) where he was named the league's coach of the year in 2021. Prior to his two-year stint in Janesville, Burgess was the head coach at Nichols College (NCAA DIII) for five years. The start to his coaching career began in 2011 when he became an assistant coach at the University of St. Thomas.

Prior to his coaching career, Burgess played collegiately at the University of St. Thomas from 2008-10 winning the NCAA III MIAC Championship in 2010, where he served as captain.

"We are excited to add Parker to our coaching staff. His experience of coaching in the NCAA, winning a Clark Cup Championship in the USHL with Muskegon, along with his year in Vancouver with the Giants will be a great addition to our staff and for our players," said Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley. "He is an excellent communicator, strong at building relationships, and a very detailed coach while doing so with great energy and enthusiasm. We would like to welcome Parker along with his wife Jessie and their two children Bo and Oliver to the Spokane Chiefs organization."

In the past four seasons, Burgess has coached and developed 13 players selected in the NHL Draft. Including five in the first round.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Spokane Chiefs organization. I want to thank my family for their support and love. From my first conversations with the leadership group, it was clear this is a first-class organization with a progressive vision, great people, and a genuine commitment to developing both players and staff," Burgess said. "I'm excited to work alongside such an outstanding group and help build on the success that's already been established. My family and I can't wait to become part of the Spokane community, and I'm looking forward to getting to work."

The Chief's will start the 2026-27 season on the road against the Tri-City Americans on September 19. The home opener will be the following weekend, September 26, against Tri-City. Puck drop will be at 6:05 p.m.

Want priority seating? Ensure you have the best seats for every game by purchasing a Spokane Chiefs ticket package! Ticket package holders get access to exclusive events, guaranteed promotional items on all giveaway nights, 15% of savings at the Chiefs Team Store all year, and more.

Ticket packages are currently on sale and can be purchased by calling (509) 535-PUCK or by emailing a Spokane Chiefs Account Executive.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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