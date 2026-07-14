Spokane's Gavin Burcar Among Five Current and Incoming WHLers to Participate in USA Hockey's 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp

Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Three current WHLers and one incoming skater will battle for a roster spot on Team USA for next month's Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Gavin Burcar (Spokane Chiefs), Brooks DeMars (Penticton Vees), Kaeden Tate (Kamloops Blazers), future Brandon Wheat King Colin Grubb and soon-to-be Penticton Vee Whitaker Rewertz are among the 36 players invited to USA Hockey's Selection Camp in Saint Paul, Minn., starting on July 23.

The 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup runs from August 3-8 in Edmonton, Alta.

Burcar netted 17 points (7G-10A) in his rookie spin with the Spokane Chiefs and even netted his first WHL Playoff goal in the spring.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup will see eight teams (Canada, Czechia, Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, United States) go head-to-head at Edmonton's Downtown Community Arena and Rogers Place- the home of the Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Oil Kings.

The United States will open their title defence against Czechia on Monday, August 3, 2026.

Last year's tournament saw the United States capture gold for the second time in program history and the first time since 2003, with six WHLers - including NHL prospects Will McLaughlin (Portland Winterhawks / Vegas Golden Knights) and Noa Ta'amu (Edmonton Oil Kings / Winnipeg Jets)- helping to cap off the championship win.

USA Hockey- 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp roster

Last Name First Name WHL Team Hometown Ht Wt Pos

Burcar Gavin Spokane Chiefs Cota De Caza, Calif. 6'2 180 F

DeMars Brooks Penticton Vees Hugo, Minn. 6'2 188 F

Grubb Colin Brandon Wheat Kings Burlington, N.D. 6'0 185 F

Rewertz Whitaker Pencticton Hibbing, Minn. 5'11 170 D

Tate Kaeden Kamloops Blazers Huntington Beach, Calif. 6'4 185 G







Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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