Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Spokane Chiefs have announced their 2026-2027 game schedule with 34 home and 34 road games spanning late September through March.

Spokane will open the season on the road at Tri-City Americans on Saturday, September 19th with their first of eight games against their U.S. Division rival.

The Chiefs' home opener at the Numerica Veterans Arena is slated for Saturday, September 26th, also against Tri-City, with Blue Moon Opening Night and Pre-Game Party.

Spokane's home schedule will consist of 26 weekend games, 14 on Saturdays, 11 on Fridays, and one Sunday home start. The home schedule is filled out with an additional four games on Wednesdays and four more on Tuesdays.

Select promotional nights have been tentatively scheduled with the full promotional schedule to be announced at a later date.

Blue Moon Opening Night | Saturday, September 26th vs Tri-City

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Jubilant HollisterStier and HollisterStier Allergy | Saturday, December 5th vs. Wenatchee

Military Appreciation presented by Pizza Factory | Saturday, January 30th vs. Red Deer

Chiefs Fight Cancer presented by Inland Imaging | Saturday, February 27th vs. Tri-City

Tickets for Blue Moon Opening Night will go on sale on August 6th at 10 AM. Single game tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale on Wednesday, September 9th at 10 AM.

Chiefs fans can guarantee their seats for all the biggest games with a Chiefs ticket package!

Ticket packages are currently on sale at the Chiefs office, spokanechiefs.com, and are available by calling (509) 535-PUCK.

*schedule and promotions are subject to change*

By month:

September - 2 games (1 home)

October - 10 games (6 home)

November - 10 games (5 home)

December - 12 games (5 home)

January - 12 games (6 home)

February - 10 games (7 home)

March - 12 games (4 home)

By day of the week:

Sunday - 5 games (1 home)

Monday - 1 game (0 home)

Tuesday - 7 games (4 home)

Wednesday - 10 games (4 home)

Thursday - 1 game (0 home)

Friday - 20 games (11 home)

Saturday - 24 games (14 home)

By opponent:

Tri-City Americans - 8 games (4 home)

Everett Silvertips - 8 games (4 home)

Portland Winterhawks - 8 games (4 home)

Seattle Thunderbirds - 8 games (4 home)

Wenatchee Wild - 8 game (4 home)

Kelowna Rockets - 4 games (2 home)

Kamloops Blazers - 3 games (2 home)

Penticton Vees - 3 games (2 home)

Prince George Cougars - 3 games (1 home)

Vancouver Giants - 2 games (1 home)

Victoria Royals - 2 games (1 home)

Brandon Wheat Kings - 1 game (0 home)

Calgary Hitmen - 1 game (1 home)

Edmonton Oil Kings - 1 game (1 home)

Lethbridge Hurricanes - 1 game (1 home)

Medicine Hat Tigers - 1 game (1 home)

Moose Jaw Warriors - 1 game (0 home)

Prince Albert Raiders - 1 game (0 home)

Red Deer Rebels - 1 game (1 home)

Regina Pats - 1 game (0 home)

Saskatoon Blades - 1 game (0 home)

Swift Current Broncos - 1 game (0 home)







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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