Rebels Select Swedish Defenceman Zeb Lindgren

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels selected Swedish defenceman Zeb Lindgren with the 24th overall pick in round one of today's 2026 CHL Import Draft.

Lindgren hails from Umeå, Sweden and played for Skelleftea AIK in the country's top U20 league. He was the team's captain and had 19 points in 36 games, including six goals and 13 assists. Lindgren also appeared in two games in Sweden's top professional league, the SHL.

The six-foot-one, 198-pound blue liner represented Sweden at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2025 World Junior A Challenge, winning medals at both events.

Lindgren was selected by the New York Rangers in round five of the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Rebels passed on their second and third round picks at today's draft as Slovakian defenceman Matus Lisy and Czech blue liner Jiri Kamas will both be back with the club for the 2026-27 season.

Zeb Lindgren

Defence

Hometown: Umeå, Sweden

Date of Birth: April 14, 2007 (Age 19)

Height: 6'1

Weight: 198

Shoots: Left

2025-26 Team: Skellefteå AIK U20







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

Rebels Select Swedish Defenceman Zeb Lindgren - Red Deer Rebels

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