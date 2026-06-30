T-Birds Select Two in Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds made two selections in the 2026 CHL Import Draft Tuesday, adding size on the backend and offensive punch up front. Both T-Birds selections came in the second round of the three round draft.

With their first pick, 94th overall, Seattle selected 2007 born Finnish defenseman Reko Alanko. Listed at 6'6" Alanko is spending this week at development camp with the NHL's Utah Mammoth. Utah selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 NHL Enty Draft. The Helsinki native played primarily with FinU20 Jokerit during the 2025-26 campaign but also spent time with Jokerit's Liiga team. Liiga is the top tier professional league in Finland.

The T-Birds used the 112th pick on Dominik Ripa, a 2008 born center from Olomouc, Czechia. Ripa spent last season playing for HC Ocelari Trinec U20. In 50 games he tallied 31 points on 17 goals and 14 assists.

Both Seattle picks have international experience as well. Alanko played in seven games split between Finland's U19 and U20 teams. Ripa won a bronze medal with Team Czechia at the U18 World Junior Championships this past spring where he was a teammate of current T-Birds goalie Marek Sklenicka. Ripa finished the tournament with eight points in seven games including a game winning overtime goal.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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