T-Birds Complete Trade with Red Deer

Published on July 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have acquired the rights to Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Cooper Soller from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a sixth round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft. Should Soller sign with the Thunderbirds, Seattle will send the Rebels a 2030 third round selection.

Soller is a 2008 born center out of Los Angeles. The Lightning drafted him in the fifth round, 154th overall, in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft last month. Soller spent last season with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL where he put up 49 points, including 26 goals, in 62 games and was named the USHL Rookie of the Year. He then added four more points in the postseason as the Stampede captured the Clark Cup.

"Cooper is a well decorated player that has a lot of the qualities that we look for in a player," commented T-Birds General Manager Bil LaForge. "He plays with a great motor and sense for the game. We feel he has already had success at the junior level and would be a huge asset to our team if he chooses this path to continue his development."

Soller started out in the Los Angeles Jr. Kings program then spent three seasons at Shattuck St. Mary's in Faribault, Minnesota. Red Deer selected him in the first round of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. He has a 2028-29 Western Michigan University commitment.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2026

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