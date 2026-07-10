Portland Winterhawks Promote Sven Bärtschi to Associate Coach

Published on July 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is excited to announce today the promotion of Sven Bärtschi to associate coach ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Bärtschi is entering his third season behind the Winterhawks bench after he played 11 years of professional hockey. He appeared in over 500 NHL/AHL games from 2012 to 2022 with the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and Vegas Golden Knights organizations. Bärtschi was selected 13th overall by Calgary in the 2011 NHL Draft. The Bern, Switzerland, native played his final season in his hometown during the 2022-23 season.

"Sven has been a valuable member of our coaching staff for the past two years," Winterhawks head coach Kyle Gustafson said. "He brings a unique perspective having played at the NHL level, and he adds tremendous value to each player's individual development. We're fortunate to have him."

Bärtschi spent two seasons in the Rose City during his junior career, helping lead Portland to back-to-back WHL Finals appearances in 2011 and 2012. He served as the club's alternate captain in 2011-12, posting an impressive 94 points in just 47 games, and was named a WHL Western Conference All-Star.

This past season, Bärtschi was recognized as one of the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, landing at No. 35 on the organization's prestigious list.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2026

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