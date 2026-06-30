Thunderbirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for the 2026-27 Season
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the home and away schedule for the 2026-27 season. Please be advised that all dates, opponents, and times are subject to change.
The dates for the 2026-27 season are as follows, with home game dates in bold:
September:
September 19 at WENATCHEE
September 26 vs PRINCE GEORGE
October:
October 2 vs WENATCHEE
October 9 vs VANCOUVER
October 10 at VANCOUVER
October 13 vs VANCOUVER
October 16 vs KAMLOOPS
October 17 vs SPOKANE
October 21 at REGINA
October 23 at BRANDON
October 24 at MOOSE JAW
October 28 at SWIFT CURRENT
October 30 at PRINCE ALBERT
October 31 at SASKATOON
November:
November 6 at KAMLOOPS
November 7 vs MEDICINE HAT
November 10 vs VICTORIA
November 13 at TRI-CITY
November 14 vs SPOKANE
November 17 at PENTICTON
November 20 vs TRI-CITY
November 21 at EVERETT
November 25 vs TRI-CITY
November 27 at VICTORIA
November 29 at VICTORIA
December:
December 4 vs KELOWNA
December 6 vs VICTORIA
December 11 at WENATCHEE
December 12 vs TRI-CITY
December 13 at PORTLAND
December 18 vs CALGARY
December 27 vs SPOKANE
December 29 vs EDMONTON
January:
January 1 at EVERETT
January 2 at SPOKANE
January 8 vs WENATCHEE
January 9 vs WENATCHEE
January 15 vs LETHBRIDGE
January 16 at WENATCHEE
January 17 at WENATCHEE
January 22 vs PRINCE GEORGE
January 23 at EVERETT
January 24 at SPOKANE
January 26 vs RED DEER
January 29 at VANCOUVER
January 30 vs EVERETT
February:
February 5 at SPOKANE
February 6 vs PENTICTON
February 7 vs PORTLAND
February 12 vs EVERETT
February 13 at EVERETT
February 15 at KAMLOOPS
February 19 vs PORTLAND
February 21 at PORTLAND
February 23 vs WENATCHEE
February 26 at SPOKANE
February 27 vs EVERETT
March:
March 5 vs PORTLAND
March 6 at PORTLAND
March 12 at TRI-CITY
March 13 vs TRI-CITY
March 16 at TRI-CITY
March 19 vs SPOKANE
March 20 at TRI-CITY
March 21 vs EVERETT
March 24 at KELOWNA
March 26 at PORTLAND
March 27 vs PORTLAND
* Dates and opponents are subject to change*
Season Tickets and Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2026-27 season!
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