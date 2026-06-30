Thunderbirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for the 2026-27 Season

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the home and away schedule for the 2026-27 season. Please be advised that all dates, opponents, and times are subject to change.

The dates for the 2026-27 season are as follows, with home game dates in bold:

September:

September 19 at WENATCHEE

September 26 vs PRINCE GEORGE

October:

October 2 vs WENATCHEE

October 9 vs VANCOUVER

October 10 at VANCOUVER

October 13 vs VANCOUVER

October 16 vs KAMLOOPS

October 17 vs SPOKANE

October 21 at REGINA

October 23 at BRANDON

October 24 at MOOSE JAW

October 28 at SWIFT CURRENT

October 30 at PRINCE ALBERT

October 31 at SASKATOON

November:

November 6 at KAMLOOPS

November 7 vs MEDICINE HAT

November 10 vs VICTORIA

November 13 at TRI-CITY

November 14 vs SPOKANE

November 17 at PENTICTON

November 20 vs TRI-CITY

November 21 at EVERETT

November 25 vs TRI-CITY

November 27 at VICTORIA

November 29 at VICTORIA

December:

December 4 vs KELOWNA

December 6 vs VICTORIA

December 11 at WENATCHEE

December 12 vs TRI-CITY

December 13 at PORTLAND

December 18 vs CALGARY

December 27 vs SPOKANE

December 29 vs EDMONTON

January:

January 1 at EVERETT

January 2 at SPOKANE

January 8 vs WENATCHEE

January 9 vs WENATCHEE

January 15 vs LETHBRIDGE

January 16 at WENATCHEE

January 17 at WENATCHEE

January 22 vs PRINCE GEORGE

January 23 at EVERETT

January 24 at SPOKANE

January 26 vs RED DEER

January 29 at VANCOUVER

January 30 vs EVERETT

February:

February 5 at SPOKANE

February 6 vs PENTICTON

February 7 vs PORTLAND

February 12 vs EVERETT

February 13 at EVERETT

February 15 at KAMLOOPS

February 19 vs PORTLAND

February 21 at PORTLAND

February 23 vs WENATCHEE

February 26 at SPOKANE

February 27 vs EVERETT

March:

March 5 vs PORTLAND

March 6 at PORTLAND

March 12 at TRI-CITY

March 13 vs TRI-CITY

March 16 at TRI-CITY

March 19 vs SPOKANE

March 20 at TRI-CITY

March 21 vs EVERETT

March 24 at KELOWNA

March 26 at PORTLAND

March 27 vs PORTLAND

* Dates and opponents are subject to change*

Season Tickets and Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2026-27 season!







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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