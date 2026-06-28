Trio of T-Birds Taken in NHL Draft

Published on June 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - Three Seattle Thunderbirds were selected on the second day of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft Saturday at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. It is the second straight year Seattle has had three players drafted.

First to hear his name called was newly signed T-Birds defenseman Jonas Kemps. The 6'6", 195 lb. left shot defenseman out of Sebastopol, California was chosen early in the fourth round, going 98th overall to the Florida Panthers. He is the first T-Bird drafted by the Panthers since they chose Gracyn Sawchyn in the second round of the 2023 draft.

Kemps selection was followed twenty-two picks later when goalie Marek Sklenicka was also drafted in the fourth round, 120th overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers. The Litinov, Czechia native is the third Thunderbirds goalie to be drafted recently, following in the footsteps of Scott Ratzlaff and Thomas Milic who were both chosen back in 2023.

With the last pick of round six, the Anaheim Ducks picked T-Birds center Noah Kosick. Kosick, from Victoria, B.C., led the T-Birds in playoff scoring this past spring with five points in five postseason games. The last time the Ducks used a draft choice on a T-Bird was 2023 when they picked Nico Myatovic at the top of round two.

All three players will join the rest of their Thunderbirds teammates at training camp starting in late August at the accesso ShoWare Center.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2026

Trio of T-Birds Taken in NHL Draft - Seattle Thunderbirds

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