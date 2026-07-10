Rebels Acquire Draft Picks from Thunderbirds

Published on July 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have completed a trade with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Rebels acquire a sixth-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2030 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Thunderbirds receive the WHL playing rights to forward Cooper Soller, who was selected by the Rebels in round one, 18th overall at the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. The Los Angeles, California native was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in round five of the 2026 NHL Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2026

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