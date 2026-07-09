Brent Kisio Named Rebels Head Coach

Published on July 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release









Red Deer Rebels Head Coach Brent Kisio

(Red Deer Rebels, Credit: Lethbridge Hurricanes) Red Deer Rebels Head Coach Brent Kisio(Red Deer Rebels, Credit: Lethbridge Hurricanes)

RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced the hiring of Brent Kisio as the club's new Head Coach.

Kisio returns to the Western Hockey League to help lead the Rebels after three seasons as an assistant coach with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.

"We are very excited to bring Brent to our organization. We believe it's a great fit for our team today and in the future with the good group of prospects we have in our organization," said Sutter.

"He's coached in our league for a long time and has had great success. With his coaching at the World Juniors and the last three years in the American Hockey League, that experience will be a great asset to our hockey club."

Kisio says, "I'm very excited to be coming back home and joining a great organization in the Red Deer Rebels. Thank you to Brent and Connie for the opportunity and I look forward to the challenge."

Kisio was Head Coach of the Lethbridge Hurricanes from 2015-2023. He compiled a 267-176-44 coaching record in 484 regular season games and is the Hurricanes franchise leader in both wins and games coached. Lethbridge qualified for the WHL Playoffs in each of Kisio's seasons behind the bench, won a Central Division title in 2015-16, and made two appearances in the WHL Eastern Conference Final. He was the Eastern Conference nominee for WHL Coach of the Year in 2015-16.

Prior to his time with the Hurricanes, Kisio was an Assistant/Associate Coach with the Calgary Hitmen from 2007-15 and was also the team's assistant general manager during the 2014-15 season. During Kisio's tenure, the Hitmen won the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL Champions in 2010 and appeared at the Memorial Cup.

Kisio was Head Coach for Team Canada in a gold medal win at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and served as Assistant Coach for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship in 2019 and 2023, winning gold in 2023. Before starting his coaching career, Kisio played NCAA Division I hockey for four seasons with the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He played for the Olds Grizzlys (AJHL) from 1999-2002.

The Rebels also announced that the rest of the club's coaching staff are returning for the 2026-27 season.

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Western Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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