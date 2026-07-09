Tri-City Americans Name Cal Filson Assistant General Manager

Published on July 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League announced today that Cal Filson has been hired as Assistant General Manager. Filson will report directly to General Manager Bob Tory and will play a key role in player evaluation, scouting, roster planning and hockey operations strategy.

Filson joins the Americans following three seasons as a Western Regional Scout with the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks, where he continued to evaluate talent across Western Canada and the Western Hockey League. His recent work with Chicago kept him closely connected to the WHL landscape, its players, coaches and competitive trends, giving him current insight into the league as he steps into his new role with Tri-City.

"I am extremely grateful to Bob Tory and the Tri-City Americans organization for this opportunity," Filson said. "This is a proud franchise with a strong history in the Western Hockey League, and I am excited to contribute to the next chapter. I have always had great respect for the league, its players and the people who work every day to develop young athletes, and I look forward to bringing that same commitment to the Tri-City Americans."

Prior to joining the Blackhawks, Filson spent more than a decade in the scouting department with the Seattle Thunderbirds. He began as a scout before advancing to Director of Player Personnel, helping shape one of the WHL's most successful programs. During his tenure in Seattle, Filson was integrally involved in identifying and developing the core roster pieces that powered the Thunderbirds to WHL championships in both 2017 and 2023.

"Cal has earned an outstanding reputation through the quality of his work, his eye for talent and his ability to understand what winning teams are built on," said Americans General Manager Bob Tory. "He was part of putting together championship-caliber rosters in Seattle not once, but twice, and that kind of experience is invaluable. We are excited to bring his knowledge, relationships and perspective into our organization."

Filson's role with the Thunderbirds included years of evaluating prospects throughout Western Canada and the United States, contributing to draft preparation and helping build depth through scouting, recruitment and long-term player projection. Seattle's 2017 championship marked the first WHL title in franchise history, while the 2023 championship reinforced the organization's sustained ability to identify, acquire and develop elite junior talent.

"What stands out about Cal is that his success has never been accidental," Tory said. "He has consistently demonstrated patience, preparation and conviction in his evaluations. His time with the Blackhawks has only expanded that perspective, and because he has remained so familiar with the Western Hockey League, we believe he is ready to make an immediate impact in Tri-City."

Filson's background also includes scouting experience in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League before his move to the WHL. A native of Lafleche, Saskatchewan, he has built his career around detailed player evaluation, strong relationships and a deep understanding of junior hockey development pathways.

"This is an important addition for our hockey operations department," Tory said. "Cal brings championship experience, NHL scouting perspective and a proven understanding of the WHL. We believe he is well prepared for this next step and will be a tremendous asset to our staff, our players and the future of the Tri-City Americans."

Commented American's team president and majority owner Jon Sortland: "Cal doesn't just have an excellent hockey mind, he is also an exceptional human being, a man of integrity and character. Cal will help drive the type of collaborative, team-oriented culture I am working to build in Tri-Cities. We are delighted to have Cal Filson on board."

Filson and his wife Meg are residents of Regina, Saskatchewan, where they will continue to reside before moving to the Tri-Cities in time for the 2027-28 season. Filson will begin his duties with the Americans immediately.







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