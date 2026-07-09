Max Paddock Named Goaltending Coach for Team Canada White at 2026 U17 World Challenge

Published on July 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - Hockey Canada announced Thursday that Regina Pats Manager of Hockey Operations and Goaltending Coach Max Paddock has been named the goaltending coach for Team Canada White at the 2026 U17 World Challenge.

Hockey Canada also unveiled the coaching and support staffs that will lead Canada's national under-17 teams through the 2026 U17 World Challenge, which is scheduled for Nov. 1-7 in Oakville, Ont.

Paddock, 26, enters his third season with the Regina Pats organization after joining the club as goaltending coach ahead of the 2024-25 season. He also begins his second season as the Pats' Manager of Hockey Operations.

A native of Brandon, Man., Paddock enjoyed a standout WHL career that included four seasons with the Regina Pats from 2016-20. He helped backstop the Pats to the 2018 Memorial Cup Final, earning a place on the CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team following the tournament. He ranks 14th in franchise history in games played by a goaltender (114), minutes played (6,314) and goals-against average (3.27).

Following the conclusion of his WHL career with the Prince Albert Raiders, Paddock utilized the WHL Scholarship program while attending Acadia University and the University of the Fraser Valley from 2021-24 before returning to Regina in a coaching role.

Canada's national under-17 development camp is scheduled for July 17-21 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ont. The camp will feature practices and six exhibition games as players continue to be evaluated throughout the 2026-27 Canadian Hockey League season ahead of the 2026 U17 World Challenge.

For the complete list of coaching and support staff for Canada's national under-17 teams, visit Hockey Canada's official announcement.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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