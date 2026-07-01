Pats Sign Montreal Canadiens Prospect Parker Trottier

Published on July 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of forward Parker Trottier to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Trottier, 18, was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the sixth round (189th overall) of the 2026 NHL Draft this past weekend. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound left-shot forward joins the Pats after spending the 2025-26 season with the U.S. National Under-18 Team, recording 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 61 games.

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Trottier is committed to the University of Notre Dame and was originally selected by the Pats with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. Prior to joining USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, he developed at Shattuck-St. Mary's, one of the premier hockey programs in the United States, from 2022-24.

Trottier also has deep Saskatchewan roots. He is the grandson of Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier, the Val Marie, Sask. product who captured six Stanley Cups during his legendary NHL career. Bryan also played junior hockey in the WHL with the Swift Current Broncos and Lethbridge Broncos.

"We're thrilled to welcome Parker and his family to the Regina Pats organization," said Pats General Manager Dale Derkatch. "Parker plays a fast, direct game and is an exceptionally intelligent player. He's the type of player who can contribute in every situation. He competes hard, is responsible in all three zones, and does a lot of the little things that help teams win. We're excited to see him continue his development in Regina."

The Regina Pats welcome Parker and the entire Trottier family to the organization.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026

Pats Sign Montreal Canadiens Prospect Parker Trottier - Regina Pats

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