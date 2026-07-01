Moose Jaw's Calvert Signs Two-Year ELC with Pittsburgh Penguins

Published on July 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







PITTSBURGH, PA. - Moose Jaw's own Atley Calvert has signed an NHL entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Calvert recorded 13 goals and 36 points through 38 games with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL in the 2024/2025 season before being called up to join the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins of the AHL. Over parts of two seasons, Calvert tallied 25 goals and 52 points through 96 regular-season games with the club.

Calvert was part of the Moose Jaw Warriors' historic run to the 2024 WHL Championship, where he became part of the franchise's first league title in their 40-year existence. On the run to the Memorial Cup, where the team placed third, Calvert tallied eight goals and 20 points through 20 games.

During his final season, Calvert earned the title of highest-scoring Moose Jaw-born Warrior with 105 goals and 220 points through 237 regular-season games.

Calvert will return to Moose Jaw for the upcoming HK Henderson | Navacord Moose Jaw Warriors' Alumni golf tournament coming up on July 3rd.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026

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