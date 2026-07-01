Americans Add Jason Schneider to Scouting Staff
WHL Tri-City Americans

Americans Add Jason Schneider to Scouting Staff

Published on July 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release


Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today that the team has hired Jason Schneider as a regional scout in Regina, SK. Welcome to the team Jason.

Check out the Tri-City Americans Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Western Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central