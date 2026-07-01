Americans Add Jason Schneider to Scouting Staff
Published on July 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today that the team has hired Jason Schneider as a regional scout in Regina, SK. Welcome to the team Jason.
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Western Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026
- Moose Jaw's Calvert Signs Two-Year ELC with Pittsburgh Penguins - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Silvertips Hire Brandon Ferns as Director of U.S. Scouting - Everett Silvertips
- Americans Add Jason Schneider to Scouting Staff - Tri-City Americans
- Pats Sign Montreal Canadiens Prospect Parker Trottier - Regina Pats
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