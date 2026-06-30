Americans Select David Huk in 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team has selected 2008-born forward David Huk in the CHL Import Draft.

Huk, a right-handed center from Prague, Czechia, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He spent last season with Linköping HC in Sweden.

"David is a hardworking right-shot center who possesses both power and finesse," Tory said. "He is a strong skater with good vision who plays a rugged, physical game down low and on the cycle. He wins a lot of puck battles and retrieves pucks at both ends of the ice."

During the 2025-26 season, Huk appeared in 12 games with Linköping's U18 team, scoring six goals and adding four assists for 10 points. He also played 27 games with Linköping's U20 team, recording six goals and nine assists for 15 points.

Huk also represented Czechia at the U18 World Juniors, posting three goals and two assists for five points in seven games.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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