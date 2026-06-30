Americans sign 2008-born forward Brock Cheslock to Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on June 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced the team has signed 18-year old left wing Brock Cheslock to a WHL Standard Player Agreement and Development Plan.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Cheslock played last season for Rogers High School in Minnesota, where he was named a finalist for the state's Mr. Hockey Award.
In 27 games with Rogers High School, Cheslock recorded 55 points, scoring 34 goals and adding 21 assists, while also collecting 18 penalty minutes.
"Brock brings skill, leadership and scoring touch to our team," Tory said.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026
- Americans sign 2008-born forward Brock Cheslock to Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Head to NHL Development Camps - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Carels and Lemire Selected in 2026 NHL Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Hold Two First Round Picks in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- 2026 CHL Import Draft to Take Place June 30 - Spokane Chiefs
- Six 2025-26 Winterhawks and One Alumnus Invited to NHL Development Camps - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Sign Osgood to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Pantelas, Ruzicka, Join Ranks of Drafted Wheat Kings After NHL Selections - Brandon Wheat Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Americans sign 2008-born forward Brock Cheslock to Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Jakub Vanecek drafted by the Dallas Stars in 2026 NHL Draft
- Americans Alumnus Carey Price Named to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026
- Americans sign 2025 WHL draft pick Justin Moon to Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Americans sign 2025 WHL draft pick Deacon Gayfer to Scholarship