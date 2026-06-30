Americans sign 2008-born forward Brock Cheslock to Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced the team has signed 18-year old left wing Brock Cheslock to a WHL Standard Player Agreement and Development Plan.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Cheslock played last season for Rogers High School in Minnesota, where he was named a finalist for the state's Mr. Hockey Award.

In 27 games with Rogers High School, Cheslock recorded 55 points, scoring 34 goals and adding 21 assists, while also collecting 18 penalty minutes.

"Brock brings skill, leadership and scoring touch to our team," Tory said.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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