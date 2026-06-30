2026-2027 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have announced their 68-game schedule for the 2026-27 WHL Regular Season. It will start on Saturday, September 19th with the Blazers hosting the Vitoria Royals at 6:00pm at the Sandman Centre.

The Blazers schedule includes 23 games on Friday and Saturday nights, three afternoon games and eight games on Wednesday nights.

The Blazers will continue to play their Saturday night home games at 6:00pm.

The Blazers will host three afternoon games this season including on Monday, October 12th at 2:00pm versus Portland, on Wednesday, November 11th at 2:00pm against Moose Jaw and host the Seattle Thunderbirds on B.C. Family Day which is Monday, February 15th at 2:00pm.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.