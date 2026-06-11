Kamloops Blazers Sign 2006-Born Forward Gavin Nemis

Published on June 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2006-born forward Gavin Nemis to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Nemis was listed by the Blazers in May 2026.

Nemis is from East St. Paul, MB and stands at 6'0" and 170lbs. He played last season with the Cowichan Valley Capitals in the BCHL. Nemis had 20 goals, 28 assists and 48 points in 50 games. He added five points in 10 playoff games.

"We would like to welcome Gavin to our hockey club," commented General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of his development in the upcoming season."

Nemis played two seasons in the MJHL with the Dauphin Kings as a 17-year-old and 18-year-old. He compiled 64 points in 90 games over those two seasons.

For ticketing information, please contact Missy, Jim or Stacy at 250-828-1144 or by email at mcederholm@blazerhockey.com, jchoppen@blazerhockey.com or skeen@blazerhockey.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

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