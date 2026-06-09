Kamloops Blazers Sign-2010 U.S. Born Defenseman Chase Gill

Published on June 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2010-born defenseman Chase Gill to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Gill was selected by the Blazers in the second round, 33 rd overall in the 2025 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft.

Gill is from Seal Beach, California and stands at 5'11" and 155lbs. He played last season with L.A. Jr. Kings 15U team. In 54 games, he led his team in defensemen scoring with 15 goals, 32 assists and 47 points.

"We would like to congratulate and welcome Chase and his family on signing with the Kamloops Blazers," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of Chase's development in the coming seasons."

Gill is the fifth player from the 2010-born age group to sign with the Blazers. He joins defenseman Mateo Ferreira and forwards Teagen Bouchard, Brady Ondrus and Collin Kim.

The Blazers have now signed all four of their U.S. WHL Prospects Draft picks from the 2009 and 2010 age group, all from California. Gill joins 2009-born players forward Eli Tverdovsky and goaltender Kaeden Tate as well as 2010-born forward Collin Kim.

For ticketing information, please contact Missy, Jim or Stacy at 250-828-1144 or by email at mcederholm@blazerhockey.com, jchoppen@blazerhockey.com or skeen@blazerhockey.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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