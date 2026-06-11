Adam Boatter Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed defenseman Adam Boatter to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Boatter, an '07-born Maple Ridge, B.C. native, spent the 2025-26 season with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL where he posted five goals and 17 assists in 54 games played. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound righty is committed to play at Colorado College when his time in the WHL is complete.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to join the Silvertips and take the next step in my hockey career," commented Boatter. "I'm looking forward to meeting the fans competing with a great group of players and continuing to develop my game. I can't wait to contribute to the team's success next season."

Boatter participated in three preseason games with the Spokane Chiefs in 2025. He picked up one assist with seven shots on goal in his first outing against the Portland Winterhawks.

"Adam has worked hard to prove he's ready for the next step," noted general manager Mike Fraser. "We're excited to see him at training camp this August."

Boatter has notched seven goals and 39 assists for 46 points in 152 career BCHL games spread across four years with Chilliwack and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. He previously skated with the Burnaby Winter Club at the U18 and U15 levels. He was originally drafted 67th-overall in the fourth round of the 2022 WHL Draft by Spokane.

"Adam is a reliable puck-moving defenseman with extensive junior hockey and playoff experience," said director of scouting Brooks Christensen. "We followed his progress throughout the season and believe he is ready to take the next step in his development."

Adam Boatter is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

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