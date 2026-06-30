Silvertips Finalize Full 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have released the full slate of regular season games for the 2026-27 WHL schedule. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD TO iCAL/OUTLOOK
The Silvertips' title defense begins at home on Saturday, Sep. 19 against the Portland Winterhawks. A special championship banner ceremony will be held prior to puck drop honoring the 2025-26 Ed Chynoweth Cup-winning team. Everett plays four of their first five games at home, including Pink the Rink Night on Saturday, Oct. 3 vs Wenatchee.
Everett then hits the road for most of October, with their tour of the East Division running from Oct. 21 in Saskatoon through Oct. 31 in Moose Jaw. The Tips return home on Nov. 6 and play six home games in November including a traditional Thanksgiving Eve and Black Friday home slate.
Teddy Bear Toss will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 against the Kelowna Rockets. The Tips will host a New Year's Day game at 5 p.m. against Seattle. Two other major promotional nights will be held against the Thunderbirds, with Local Heroes Night on Saturday, Jan. 23 and Navy Night on Saturday, Feb. 13. Everett will also hold a special Family Day game on Monday, Feb. 15 with a 4 p.m. puck drop against the Spokane Chiefs.
The final regular season home game will take place on Friday, Mar. 27 against the Wenatchee Wild. Team Awards will follow the conclusion of the game. The WHL Playoffs will begin the following weekend.
Tickets for the 2026-27 regular season will go on sale later this summer.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026
- WHL Clubs Select 44 Players from Nine Nations in 2026 CHL Import Draft - WHL
- Vees Sign Whitaker Rewertz - Penticton Vees
- Winterhawks Acquire Two Conditional WHL Prospect Draft Picks - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Acquire Phillips from Portland - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Stuart Named to US World Junior Summer Showcase - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Wheat Kings Add Skill, Pro Experience with Pair of Import Draft Picks - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tips Select Dario Blengino, Atte Vuori in CHL Import Draft - Everett Silvertips
- Regina Pats Announce 2026-27 WHL Regular Season Schedule - Regina Pats
- Hitmen Draft Two in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Calgary Hitmen
- Three Hurricanes Attending NHL Development Camps - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Silvertips Finalize Full 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Everett Silvertips
- Cougars Announce 2026-2027 Regular Season Schedule - Prince George Cougars
- Hurricanes Announce 2026-2026 Regular Season Schedule - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Broncos Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule (40th Anniversary Season) - Swift Current Broncos
- Wenatchee Wild Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Wenatchee Wild
- Winterhawks Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Kelowna Rockets Release 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Kelowna Rockets
- Rebels Unveil 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Red Deer Rebels
- 2026-2027 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released - Kamloops Blazers
- Americans Announce Full 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Thunderbirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for the 2026-27 Season - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Oil Kings Announce 2026/2027 Schedule - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Royals Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Western Hockey League Announces 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - WHL
- Blazers Select Two Players in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Kamloops Blazers
- T-Birds Select Two in Import Draft - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Giants Select 2 Defencemen in CHL Import Draft - Vancouver Giants
- State of the Western Hockey League - June 2026 - WHL
- Vees Add Two in CHL Import Draft, Announce Roster Moves - Penticton Vees
- Spokane Chiefs Select Three Players in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants to Call City Centre Arena Home Starting in 2030 - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Add Three International Prospects at 2026 CHL Import Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Warriors Add Forward, Goaltender at 2026 CHL Import Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Americans Select David Huk in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Blades Address Every Position in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Hurricanes Select Trio in CHL Import Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Pats Select Three Players in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Regina Pats
- 2026 CHL Import Draft Recap - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rockets Add Two Forwards in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Kelowna Rockets
- Seven Past and Present Cougars Attending NHL Development Camps - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Select Three Players at CHL Import Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Royals Select St. Louis Blues Prospect Vladimir Proskurin and Marek Peroutka in 2026 Import Draft - Victoria Royals
- Fiddler Invited to World Junior Summer Showcase for Team U.S.A. - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Winterhawks Add Max Melicherik in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Rebels Select Swedish Defenceman Zeb Lindgren - Red Deer Rebels
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