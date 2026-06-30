Silvertips Finalize Full 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have released the full slate of regular season games for the 2026-27 WHL schedule. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD TO iCAL/OUTLOOK

The Silvertips' title defense begins at home on Saturday, Sep. 19 against the Portland Winterhawks. A special championship banner ceremony will be held prior to puck drop honoring the 2025-26 Ed Chynoweth Cup-winning team. Everett plays four of their first five games at home, including Pink the Rink Night on Saturday, Oct. 3 vs Wenatchee.

Everett then hits the road for most of October, with their tour of the East Division running from Oct. 21 in Saskatoon through Oct. 31 in Moose Jaw. The Tips return home on Nov. 6 and play six home games in November including a traditional Thanksgiving Eve and Black Friday home slate.

Teddy Bear Toss will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 against the Kelowna Rockets. The Tips will host a New Year's Day game at 5 p.m. against Seattle. Two other major promotional nights will be held against the Thunderbirds, with Local Heroes Night on Saturday, Jan. 23 and Navy Night on Saturday, Feb. 13. Everett will also hold a special Family Day game on Monday, Feb. 15 with a 4 p.m. puck drop against the Spokane Chiefs.

The final regular season home game will take place on Friday, Mar. 27 against the Wenatchee Wild. Team Awards will follow the conclusion of the game. The WHL Playoffs will begin the following weekend.

Tickets for the 2026-27 regular season will go on sale later this summer.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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