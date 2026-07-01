Tigers Acquire Phillips from Portland

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have acquired 2007-born defenceman Mace'o Phillips from the Portland Winterhawks in exchange for a third-round pick in 2027 and a fifth-round pick in 2029.

Phillips, a 6-foot-6, 234-pound defenceman was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the third round (80th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. The Wayzata, Minnesota native tallied 11 points in 44 games with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL during the 2025-26 season.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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