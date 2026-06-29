Tigers Sign Osgood to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on June 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2011-born forward Max Osgood (Plymouth, MI) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Osgood is a smart, agile forward with quickness and slippery skill. He's hard on pucks, possesses strong vision, and reads the ice well. A detail-oriented player who competes at both ends of the rink." said Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox. "We are really excited with this signing and see Max as a key piece to our team moving forward."

The 5-foot-9 center was drafted 21st overall in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. In his 2025-26 campaign with the Little Caesars 14U AAA of the MAHA 14U league he totalled 43 points in 20 games and capped off his season with the league championship.

"Max is an elite two-way player that we expect to be a big part of our future." said General Manager and Head Coach Willie Desjardins. "The Osgood name is a special name in Tigers history and we are really excited to have Max sign with us."

Max's father, Chris Osgood, was a goaltender for the Tigers from 1988 to 1992. He was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round (54th overall) of the 1991 NHL Draft, and went on to be one of the greats in Red Wings history. Across 744 NHL games Osgood totalled 401 wins and 50 shutouts, posting a .905 save percentage and 2.49 goals against average. Osgood is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion and a two-time winner of the William M Jennings Trophy.

The Tigers are excited to welcome Max to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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