Kelowna Rockets Release 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have announced their schedule for the 2026-27 season.

The Rockets open the season on the road against the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, September 19th. Kelowna's home opener follows one week later on Saturday, September 26th, when the Rockets host the Penticton Vees at Prospera Place in the annual Battle of the Okanagan.

The 2026-27 schedule features several key divisional matchups, including eight meetings with the Penticton Vees, Victoria Royals, Kamloops Blazers, and Prince George Cougars while only having seven meetings with the Vancouver Giants.

Kelowna's first home game against Kamloops is set for Friday, October 2, 2026, while the Rockets will host Penticton four times throughout the season, including December 27, 2026, and the regular season finale on Saturday, March 27, 2027.

Other notable home dates include Family Day on Monday, February 15, 2027, against the Tri-City Americans, as well as visits from East Division opponents Swift Current, Brandon, Moose Jaw, Regina, Prince Albert, and Saskatoon.

One of the defining stretches of the Rockets' 2026-27 schedule is a demanding five-game Alberta road trip from January 16th through January 22nd, which will see Kelowna play five games in seven days against the Edmonton Oil Kings, Calgary Hitmen, Red Deer Rebels, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Lethbridge Hurricanes. It is the Rockets' lone trip into the Eastern Conference this season and stands as the longest single road trip on the schedule.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Fans can secure their seats online at kelownarockets.com.







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