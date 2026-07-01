WHL Clubs Select 44 Players from Nine Nations in 2026 CHL Import Draft
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that 44 players have been selected from nine different nations by WHL Clubs through the 2026 CHL Import Draft, which was completed online on Tuesday.
The contingent includes nine players who have been drafted by NHL teams, including Josh Floris (Vancouver Giants / Nashville Predators), Zeb Lindgren (Red Deer Rebels / New York Rangers), Vladimir Proskurin (Victoria Royals / St. Louis Blues), Mikhail Cherepanov (Kamloops Blazers / Dallas Stars), Jakob Leander (Calgary Hitmen / Calgary Flames), Arvid Drott (Medicine Hat Tigers / Florida Panthers), Samuel Hrenak (Moose Jaw Warriors / Winnipeg Jets), Noel Pakarinen (Penticton Vees / Vegas Golden Knights) and Reko Alanko (Seattle Thunderbirds / Utah Mammoth).
The 2026 CHL Import Draft featured new rules which allow 20-year-old import players to be selected in any round.
Sixteen-year-old import players are only eligible to be chosen in the first round.
WHL clubs may only roster one 16-year-old import player per season, and that player can't be traded or replaced during their 16-year-old season.
The 2026 CHL Import Draft saw 21 WHL teams select one 2006-born player, 12 2007-born players, 18 2008-born players, 11 2009-born players and two 2010-born players.
Czechia led the way with 16 players selected, followed by Finland and Russia with eight apiece, five from Slovakia, three from Sweden, and one player from Latvia, Germany, Kazakhstan and Austria.
The three-round draft takes place online with the order of selection rotating through each of the CHL's three leagues - the WHL, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).
Import players developed through the Western Hockey League have seen tremendous success both in the WHL and at the NHL Draft.
The 2026 NHL Draft saw 2026 WHL Champion and Memorial Cup All-Star Team member Matias Vanhanen (Everett Silvertips) selected 37th overall in the second round by the New Jersey Devils after going undrafted in his first season of eligibility. Vanhanen is one of seven import WHLers drafted in 2026, joining Jakub Vanecek (Tri-City Americans / Dallas Stars), Michal Orsulak (Prince Albert Raiders / Detroit Red Wings), Yaroslav Bryzgalov (Medicine Hat Tigers / Vancouver Canucks), Marek Sklenicka (Seattle Thunderbirds / Philadelphia Flyers), Tobias Tvrznik (Wenatchee Wild / Colorado Avalanche) and Filip Ruzicka (Brandon Wheat Kings / Minnesota Wild).
The CHL Import Draft saw WHL Clubs select 27 forwards, 14 defencemen and three goaltenders.
For complete results from the 2026 CHL Import Draft, please visit: CHL.ca/draft.
2026 CHL Import Draft - WHL Selections
First Round
3. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Dominick Radim Byrtus (D) - Czechia - 5'10" / 190 lbs. - April 20, 2009
6. Everett Silvertips (from Swift Current): Dario Blengino (LW) - Czechia - 6'0" / 168 lbs. - Feb. 20, 2009
9. Vancouver Giants: Jakub Floris (D) - Slovakia - 6'3" / 194 lbs. - Feb. 18, 2008
12. Tri-City Americans (from Wenatchee): David Huk (C) - Czechia - 6'2" / 206 lbs - Nov. 9, 2008
15. Moose Jaw Warriors: Rasmus Kamarainen (LW) - Finland - 5'11" / 176 lbs. - June 4, 2007
18. Regina Pats (from Red Deer): Ossi Tukio (D) - Finland - 6'2" / 186 lbs. - Nov. 2, 2007
21. Swift Current Broncos (from Tri-City): Yuri Vlasenko (D) - Austria - 6'2" / 170 lbs. - July 18, 2010
24. Red Deer Rebels (from Regina): Zeb Lindgren (D) - Sweden - 6'1" / 198 lbs. - April 13, 2007
27. Victoria Royals: Vladimir Proskurin (G) - Russia - 6'1" / 170 lbs. - May 27, 2008
30. Portland Winterhawks: Max Melicherik (RW) - Slovakia - 6'2" / 183 lbs. - Nov. 27, 2010
33. Kelowna Rockets (from Seattle): Jakub Frolo (C) - Czechia - 6'1" / 194 lbs. - Dec. 4, 2007
36. Spokane Chiefs: Matej Tomanek (LW) - Czechia - 5'8" / 171 lbs. - Sept. 20, 2008
39. Kamloops Blazers: Mikhail Cherepanov (D) - Russia - 6'2" / 188 lbs. - Feb. 14, 2008
42. Saskatoon Blades: Martin Psohlavec (G) - Czechia - 6'5" / 183 lbs. - May 5, 2008
45. Brandon Wheat Kings: Kristof Muissu (RW) - Russia - 6'3" / 214 lbs. - Aug. 21, 2006
48. Calgary Hitmen: Jakob Leander (D) - Sweden - 6'4" / 196 lbs. - Feb. 2, 2007
51. Edmonton Oil Kings (from Kelowna): Lukas Kachlir (D) - Czechia - 5'8" / 150 lbs. - Sept. 4, 2009
54. Saskatoon Blades (from Prince George): Yegor Gusev (LW) - Russia - 6'0" / 165 lbs. - April 23, 2007
56. Edmonton Oil Kings: Jonas Vanicek (C) - Czechia - 6'0" / 168 lbs. - April 5, 2009
58. Victoria Royals (from Penticton): Marek Peroutka (C) - Czechia - 6'4" / 192 lbs. - Nov. 27, 2007
59. Medicine Hat Tigers: Arvid Drott (RW) - Sweden - 6'0" / 187 lbs. - Aug. 10, 2007
60. Prince Albert Raiders: Oskars Luks (D) - Latvia - 6'5" / 215 lbs. - Oct. 11, 2008
61. Everett Silvertips: Atte Vuori (C) - Finland - 5'11" / 167 lbs. - Jan. 22, 2008
Second Round
64. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Oliver Sichtar (RW) - Czechia - 6'4" / 195 lbs. - March 1, 2008
67. Swift Current Broncos: Oliver Torkki (RW) - Finland - 6'1" / 193 lbs. - March 2, 2008
70. Vancouver Giants: Oliver Botka (D) - Slovakia - 6'2" / 171 lbs. - April 1, 2009
73. Medicine Hat Tigers (from Wenatchee): Dennis Pasler (D) - Russia - 6'5" / 204 lbs. - April 21, 2008
76. Moose Jaw Warriors: Samuel Hrenak (G) - Slovakia - 6'3" / 190 lbs. - March 18, 2008
82. Calgary Hitmen (from Tri-City): Artyom Katsuro (LW) - Russia - 6'0". 167 lbs. - Jan. 1, 2009
85. Regina Pats: Tomas Cermak (D) - Czechia - 6'3" / 190 lbs. - June 28, 2008
88. Penticton Vees (from Victoria): Noel Pakarinen (LW) - Finland - 6'2" / 200 lbs. - July 8, 2008
91. Swift Current Broncos (from Portland): Stepan Farushev (LW) - Russia - 6'5" / 161 lbs. - Nov. 30, 2009
94. Seattle Thunderbirds: Reko Alanko (D) - Finland - 6'6" / 203 lbs. - July 14, 2007
97. Spokane Chiefs: Jonas Schwarz (C) - Germany - 5'11" / 166 lbs. - April 9, 2009
100. Kamloops Blazers: Yegor Kravchenko (LW) - Kazakhstan - 5'11" / 157 lbs. - Dec. 4, 2008
103. Saskatoon Blades: Alexander Sapozhnikov (D) - Russia - 6'6" / 209 lbs - Jan. 16, 2007
106. Brandon Wheat Kings: Ilari Kapanen (LW) - Finland - 5'11" / 161 lbs. - June 11, 2007
112. Seattle Thunderbirds (from Kelowna): Dominik Ripa (C) - Czechia - 5'9" / 164 lbs. - Sept. 6, 2008
117. Edmonton Oil Kings: Olli Wahlroos (LW) - Finland - 6'1" / 188 lbs - Feb. 14, 2008
119. Penticton Vees: Dominik Drabek (RW) - Czechia - 5'11" / 183 lbs. - March 20, 2009 Third Round
125. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Oliver Vanha (C) - Czechia - 6'3" / 187 lbs - April 21, 2009
146. Regina Pats: Samuel Karsay (LW) - Slovakia - 6'1" / 172 lbs. - March 11, 2008
158. Spokane Chiefs: Jan Brabanec (C) - Czechia - 6'4" / 181 lbs. - Oct. 1, 2007
173. Kelowna Rockets: Petr Hornig (RW) - Czechia - 5'10" / 165 lbs. Oct. 14, 2009
Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026
- WHL Clubs Select 44 Players from Nine Nations in 2026 CHL Import Draft - WHL
- Vees Sign Whitaker Rewertz - Penticton Vees
- Winterhawks Acquire Two Conditional WHL Prospect Draft Picks - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Acquire Phillips from Portland - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Stuart Named to US World Junior Summer Showcase - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Wheat Kings Add Skill, Pro Experience with Pair of Import Draft Picks - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tips Select Dario Blengino, Atte Vuori in CHL Import Draft - Everett Silvertips
- Regina Pats Announce 2026-27 WHL Regular Season Schedule - Regina Pats
- Hitmen Draft Two in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Calgary Hitmen
- Three Hurricanes Attending NHL Development Camps - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Silvertips Finalize Full 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Everett Silvertips
- Cougars Announce 2026-2027 Regular Season Schedule - Prince George Cougars
- Hurricanes Announce 2026-2026 Regular Season Schedule - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Broncos Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule (40th Anniversary Season) - Swift Current Broncos
- Wenatchee Wild Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Wenatchee Wild
- Winterhawks Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Kelowna Rockets Release 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Kelowna Rockets
- Rebels Unveil 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Red Deer Rebels
- 2026-2027 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released - Kamloops Blazers
- Americans Announce Full 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Thunderbirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for the 2026-27 Season - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Oil Kings Announce 2026/2027 Schedule - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Royals Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Western Hockey League Announces 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - WHL
- Blazers Select Two Players in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Kamloops Blazers
- T-Birds Select Two in Import Draft - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Giants Select 2 Defencemen in CHL Import Draft - Vancouver Giants
- State of the Western Hockey League - June 2026 - WHL
- Vees Add Two in CHL Import Draft, Announce Roster Moves - Penticton Vees
- Spokane Chiefs Select Three Players in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants to Call City Centre Arena Home Starting in 2030 - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Add Three International Prospects at 2026 CHL Import Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Warriors Add Forward, Goaltender at 2026 CHL Import Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Americans Select David Huk in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Blades Address Every Position in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Hurricanes Select Trio in CHL Import Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Pats Select Three Players in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Regina Pats
- 2026 CHL Import Draft Recap - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rockets Add Two Forwards in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Kelowna Rockets
- Seven Past and Present Cougars Attending NHL Development Camps - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Select Three Players at CHL Import Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Royals Select St. Louis Blues Prospect Vladimir Proskurin and Marek Peroutka in 2026 Import Draft - Victoria Royals
- Fiddler Invited to World Junior Summer Showcase for Team U.S.A. - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Winterhawks Add Max Melicherik in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Rebels Select Swedish Defenceman Zeb Lindgren - Red Deer Rebels
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