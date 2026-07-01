WHL Clubs Select 44 Players from Nine Nations in 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that 44 players have been selected from nine different nations by WHL Clubs through the 2026 CHL Import Draft, which was completed online on Tuesday.

The contingent includes nine players who have been drafted by NHL teams, including Josh Floris (Vancouver Giants / Nashville Predators), Zeb Lindgren (Red Deer Rebels / New York Rangers), Vladimir Proskurin (Victoria Royals / St. Louis Blues), Mikhail Cherepanov (Kamloops Blazers / Dallas Stars), Jakob Leander (Calgary Hitmen / Calgary Flames), Arvid Drott (Medicine Hat Tigers / Florida Panthers), Samuel Hrenak (Moose Jaw Warriors / Winnipeg Jets), Noel Pakarinen (Penticton Vees / Vegas Golden Knights) and Reko Alanko (Seattle Thunderbirds / Utah Mammoth).

The 2026 CHL Import Draft featured new rules which allow 20-year-old import players to be selected in any round.

Sixteen-year-old import players are only eligible to be chosen in the first round.

WHL clubs may only roster one 16-year-old import player per season, and that player can't be traded or replaced during their 16-year-old season.

The 2026 CHL Import Draft saw 21 WHL teams select one 2006-born player, 12 2007-born players, 18 2008-born players, 11 2009-born players and two 2010-born players.

Czechia led the way with 16 players selected, followed by Finland and Russia with eight apiece, five from Slovakia, three from Sweden, and one player from Latvia, Germany, Kazakhstan and Austria.

The three-round draft takes place online with the order of selection rotating through each of the CHL's three leagues - the WHL, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Import players developed through the Western Hockey League have seen tremendous success both in the WHL and at the NHL Draft.

The 2026 NHL Draft saw 2026 WHL Champion and Memorial Cup All-Star Team member Matias Vanhanen (Everett Silvertips) selected 37th overall in the second round by the New Jersey Devils after going undrafted in his first season of eligibility. Vanhanen is one of seven import WHLers drafted in 2026, joining Jakub Vanecek (Tri-City Americans / Dallas Stars), Michal Orsulak (Prince Albert Raiders / Detroit Red Wings), Yaroslav Bryzgalov (Medicine Hat Tigers / Vancouver Canucks), Marek Sklenicka (Seattle Thunderbirds / Philadelphia Flyers), Tobias Tvrznik (Wenatchee Wild / Colorado Avalanche) and Filip Ruzicka (Brandon Wheat Kings / Minnesota Wild).

The CHL Import Draft saw WHL Clubs select 27 forwards, 14 defencemen and three goaltenders.

For complete results from the 2026 CHL Import Draft, please visit: CHL.ca/draft.

2026 CHL Import Draft - WHL Selections

First Round

3. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Dominick Radim Byrtus (D) - Czechia - 5'10" / 190 lbs. - April 20, 2009

6. Everett Silvertips (from Swift Current): Dario Blengino (LW) - Czechia - 6'0" / 168 lbs. - Feb. 20, 2009

9. Vancouver Giants: Jakub Floris (D) - Slovakia - 6'3" / 194 lbs. - Feb. 18, 2008

12. Tri-City Americans (from Wenatchee): David Huk (C) - Czechia - 6'2" / 206 lbs - Nov. 9, 2008

15. Moose Jaw Warriors: Rasmus Kamarainen (LW) - Finland - 5'11" / 176 lbs. - June 4, 2007

18. Regina Pats (from Red Deer): Ossi Tukio (D) - Finland - 6'2" / 186 lbs. - Nov. 2, 2007

21. Swift Current Broncos (from Tri-City): Yuri Vlasenko (D) - Austria - 6'2" / 170 lbs. - July 18, 2010

24. Red Deer Rebels (from Regina): Zeb Lindgren (D) - Sweden - 6'1" / 198 lbs. - April 13, 2007

27. Victoria Royals: Vladimir Proskurin (G) - Russia - 6'1" / 170 lbs. - May 27, 2008

30. Portland Winterhawks: Max Melicherik (RW) - Slovakia - 6'2" / 183 lbs. - Nov. 27, 2010

33. Kelowna Rockets (from Seattle): Jakub Frolo (C) - Czechia - 6'1" / 194 lbs. - Dec. 4, 2007

36. Spokane Chiefs: Matej Tomanek (LW) - Czechia - 5'8" / 171 lbs. - Sept. 20, 2008

39. Kamloops Blazers: Mikhail Cherepanov (D) - Russia - 6'2" / 188 lbs. - Feb. 14, 2008

42. Saskatoon Blades: Martin Psohlavec (G) - Czechia - 6'5" / 183 lbs. - May 5, 2008

45. Brandon Wheat Kings: Kristof Muissu (RW) - Russia - 6'3" / 214 lbs. - Aug. 21, 2006

48. Calgary Hitmen: Jakob Leander (D) - Sweden - 6'4" / 196 lbs. - Feb. 2, 2007

51. Edmonton Oil Kings (from Kelowna): Lukas Kachlir (D) - Czechia - 5'8" / 150 lbs. - Sept. 4, 2009

54. Saskatoon Blades (from Prince George): Yegor Gusev (LW) - Russia - 6'0" / 165 lbs. - April 23, 2007

56. Edmonton Oil Kings: Jonas Vanicek (C) - Czechia - 6'0" / 168 lbs. - April 5, 2009

58. Victoria Royals (from Penticton): Marek Peroutka (C) - Czechia - 6'4" / 192 lbs. - Nov. 27, 2007

59. Medicine Hat Tigers: Arvid Drott (RW) - Sweden - 6'0" / 187 lbs. - Aug. 10, 2007

60. Prince Albert Raiders: Oskars Luks (D) - Latvia - 6'5" / 215 lbs. - Oct. 11, 2008

61. Everett Silvertips: Atte Vuori (C) - Finland - 5'11" / 167 lbs. - Jan. 22, 2008

Second Round

64. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Oliver Sichtar (RW) - Czechia - 6'4" / 195 lbs. - March 1, 2008

67. Swift Current Broncos: Oliver Torkki (RW) - Finland - 6'1" / 193 lbs. - March 2, 2008

70. Vancouver Giants: Oliver Botka (D) - Slovakia - 6'2" / 171 lbs. - April 1, 2009

73. Medicine Hat Tigers (from Wenatchee): Dennis Pasler (D) - Russia - 6'5" / 204 lbs. - April 21, 2008

76. Moose Jaw Warriors: Samuel Hrenak (G) - Slovakia - 6'3" / 190 lbs. - March 18, 2008

82. Calgary Hitmen (from Tri-City): Artyom Katsuro (LW) - Russia - 6'0". 167 lbs. - Jan. 1, 2009

85. Regina Pats: Tomas Cermak (D) - Czechia - 6'3" / 190 lbs. - June 28, 2008

88. Penticton Vees (from Victoria): Noel Pakarinen (LW) - Finland - 6'2" / 200 lbs. - July 8, 2008

91. Swift Current Broncos (from Portland): Stepan Farushev (LW) - Russia - 6'5" / 161 lbs. - Nov. 30, 2009

94. Seattle Thunderbirds: Reko Alanko (D) - Finland - 6'6" / 203 lbs. - July 14, 2007

97. Spokane Chiefs: Jonas Schwarz (C) - Germany - 5'11" / 166 lbs. - April 9, 2009

100. Kamloops Blazers: Yegor Kravchenko (LW) - Kazakhstan - 5'11" / 157 lbs. - Dec. 4, 2008

103. Saskatoon Blades: Alexander Sapozhnikov (D) - Russia - 6'6" / 209 lbs - Jan. 16, 2007

106. Brandon Wheat Kings: Ilari Kapanen (LW) - Finland - 5'11" / 161 lbs. - June 11, 2007

112. Seattle Thunderbirds (from Kelowna): Dominik Ripa (C) - Czechia - 5'9" / 164 lbs. - Sept. 6, 2008

117. Edmonton Oil Kings: Olli Wahlroos (LW) - Finland - 6'1" / 188 lbs - Feb. 14, 2008

119. Penticton Vees: Dominik Drabek (RW) - Czechia - 5'11" / 183 lbs. - March 20, 2009 Third Round

125. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Oliver Vanha (C) - Czechia - 6'3" / 187 lbs - April 21, 2009

146. Regina Pats: Samuel Karsay (LW) - Slovakia - 6'1" / 172 lbs. - March 11, 2008

158. Spokane Chiefs: Jan Brabanec (C) - Czechia - 6'4" / 181 lbs. - Oct. 1, 2007

173. Kelowna Rockets: Petr Hornig (RW) - Czechia - 5'10" / 165 lbs. Oct. 14, 2009







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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