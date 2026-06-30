Three Hurricanes Attending NHL Development Camps

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced that Logan Stuart, Dayne Beuker and Gavin Lesiuk are all attending National Hockey League Development Camps.

Stuart, 18, is attending the Washington Capitals development camp. The Manhatten Beach, California, product was selected by the Capitals in the seventh-round (208th overall) in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. He signed with the Hurricanes in June after spending the last two seasons with the US National Team Development Program. Stuart recorded a combined 45 points (13g-32a) along with 16 penalty minutes in a combined 80 regular season games during the 2025-2026 season.

The 5'10, 175-pound forward amassed 15 points (3g-12a) along with a plus-11 rating with the USNTDP U18 team in United States Hockey League competition.

Lesiuk, 18, is also attending the Washington Capitals camp. The Duncan, British Columbia, product skated in 63 regular season games with the Hurricanes amassing 14 points (9g-5a) along with 106 penalty minutes during the 2025-2026 season. He finished as the team-leader in penalty minutes while finishing seventh in the WHL in PIMS. In two seasons with Lethbridge, Lesiuk has appeared in 96 regular season games (10g- 9a) along with 128 penalty minutes. The 6'4, 216 - pound forward was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the second-round (36th overall) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Beuker, 18, will attend the New York Rangers development camp. The Humboldt, Saskatchewan, product signed with the Hurricanes in June after spending the last two seasons with the US National Team Development Program. In 2025-2026, he recorded 61 points (20g-41a) along with 18 penalty minutes in a combined 87 regular season games finishing seventh in team scoring. Beuker collected 18 points (6g-12a) along with two penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating in 25 games with USNTDP in United States Hockey League competition.

The 5'10, 170 -pound forward appeared suited up for the USNTDP at the 2025 CHL-USA Prospects Challenge which was held in Calgary and Lethbridge in November. Beuker recorded one goal and four penalty minutes in the three contests. He also represented the United States at the World Under-18 Championships in April where he collected five points (2g-3a) along with a plus-5 rating in five contests finishing fourth in American scoring. He was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the first-round (14th overall) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Additionally, Hurricanes alumni Miguel Marques (Nashville Predators) and Jordan Gustafson (Vegas Golden Knights) while'Canes prospect Filip Novak (Columbus Blue Jackets) are also participating in NHL Development Camps.

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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