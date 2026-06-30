Oil Kings Select Three Players at CHL Import Draft
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings made three selections at the 2026 CHL Import Draft on Tuesday.
With their first selection of the day, 51st overall in the first round, the Oil Kings selected 2009-born defenceman Lukas Kachlir out of Havlickuv Brod, Czechia. Playing the 2025/2026 season with Bili Tygri Liberec, Kachlir played 29 games with the U20 squad, tallying six goals and 21 assists for 27 points. He also played in 13 games with the pro team.
Kachlir also represented Czechia at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, playing four games. At the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Kachlir had four points in four games for Czechia.
A few picks later, 56th overall, the Oil Kings would select 2009-born forward Jonas Vanicek out of Decin, Czechia. This past season, Vanicek split his time with HC Karlovy Vary's U17 and U20 squads. In 15 U20 games, He scored five times and added 15 assists for 20 points, along with five assists in eight playoff games. With the U17 squad, Vanicek had 29 points in 10 games along with a goal in two playoff games.
With their third and final selection of the CHL Import Draft, 117th overall in the second round, the Oil Kings selected 2008-born forward Olli Wahlroos from Kaarina, Finland. Wahlroos spent the majority of the 2025/2026 season with TPS U20 in Finland, playing 24 games, scoring eight goals and adding seven assists for 15 points.
Wahlroos represented Finland at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he notched four assists in five games, leading the team in assists. He also played for Finland at the 2026 World Under-18 Hockey Championships, playing in five games.
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