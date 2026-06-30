Blazers Select Two Players in 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have selected 2008-born defenseman Mikhail Cherepanov in the first round, 39 th overall and 2008-born forward Yegor Kravchenko in the second round, 100 th overall in the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

Cherepanov is from Yekaterinburg, Russia and stands at 6'2" and 188lbs. He played the 2025-2026 season with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings of the North American Hockey League. He had five goals, 26 assists and 31 points in 56 games. Cherepanov was selected by the Dallas Stars in the 7 th round, 219 th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft this past weekend.

In the second round, the Blazers selected 2008-born forward Yegor Kravchenko from Temirtau, Kazakstan. He spent last season with the Snezhnye Barsy Astana of the MHL where he had 10 points in 47 games. He was also the captain of Team Kazakhstan at the U18 Division 1A where he had four goals and four assists for eight points in five games.

The 5'11" and 160lb forward will turn 18 in December which means he is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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