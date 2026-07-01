Stuart Named to US World Junior Summer Showcase

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced that 2008-born forward Logan Stuart has been named to the United States Roster for the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase.

Stuart, 18, was named by USA Hockey as one of 47 players to participate in the event while being named as one of 26 forwards for the showcase. The World Junior Summer Showcase will take place from July 26th until August 1st in Windsor, Ontario. The week-long event will include exhibition games between Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden.

The Manhatten Beach, California, product was selected in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals in the seventh-round (208th overall) and is currently attending the Capitals Development Camp.

The 5'10, 175-pound forward signed with the Hurricanes in June after spending the last two seasons with the US National Team Development Program. Stuart recorded a combined 45 points (13g-32a) along with 16 penalty minutes in a combined 80 regular season games during the 2025-2026 season. Stuart amassed 15 points (3g-12a) along with a plus- 11 rating with the USNTDP U18 team in United States Hockey League competition.

Stuart has previously represented the United States at the 2025 CHL-USA Prospects Challenge where he appeared in three games recording one assist in both Calgary and Lethbridge helping Team USA to their first Prospects Challenge Championship. Stuart skated in 169 regular season games at both the U17 and U18 levels over the last two years, recording 90 points (29g-61a) along with 48 penalty minutes. He was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the second- round (36th overall) in the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft.

In total, Stuart is one of eight players from or committed to the Western Hockey League to participate in the showcase for the United States. The 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship will take place in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, from December 26th, 2026 until January 5th, 2027.

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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