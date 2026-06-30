Giants to Call City Centre Arena Home Starting in 2030
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced on Tuesday that the hockey club will relocate to City Centre Arena - a new sports and entertainment arena that will be completed in 2030 - in Surrey, B.C., beginning at the start of the 2030-31 Western Hockey League season.
"This is a transformational decision for the Vancouver Giants and one that positions our organization for long-term success," Giants Majority Owner and President Ron Toigo said. "We are thrilled to be part of this amazing venue that will change the face of Surrey like never before. It's an exciting time for the city and we're proud to be part of its growth.
"Moving into a brand-new, state-of-the-art arena in Surrey City Centre gives us the opportunity to bid on premier events such as the IIHF World Junior Championship and the Memorial Cup. It will provide an outstanding experience for our players, fans and partners in a building that is designed for the future. We're grateful to the Township of Langley for its support and look forward to spending at least three more seasons there. With Michael Dyck back in the fold, we're excited to get back to our winning ways."
City Centre Arena will be located in the heart of Surrey City Centre, where the Giants will be the anchor tenant. Opening in 2030, the state-of-the-art facility will be the centerpiece of Surrey's new entertainment district, featuring an arena with an approximate seating capacity of 10,000 for hockey, concerts and community events. The development also includes a hotel with conference facilities, retail, office and commercial space connected by an enclosed galleria.
"We're proud to welcome the Vancouver Giants as the future anchor tenant of the City Centre Arena and Cultural Event Centre," Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said. "This announcement reflects the confidence that organizations like the Giants have in Surrey's future. Together, we're creating a world-class venue that will serve residents, attract major events, support local businesses, and help build a vibrant entertainment district in the heart of Surrey's downtown."
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