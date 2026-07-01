Winterhawks Acquire Two Conditional WHL Prospect Draft Picks

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today the acquisition of a conditional 2027 third-round WHL Prospects Draft pick and a conditional 2029 fifth-round WHL Prospects Draft pick from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for the WHL Playing Rights of Mace'o Phillips.

The 2027 third-round pick originally belonged to the Seattle Thunderbirds. The 2029 fifth-round pick originally belonged to the Vancouver Giants.

2007-born defenseman Mace'o Phillips last played for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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