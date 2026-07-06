Winterhawks Announce 2026-27 Promotions and Theme Nights

Published on July 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The biggest nights of the Portland Winterhawks' season are right around the corner! We're proud to announce our promotions and theme nights calendar for the 2026-27 campaign.

From fan favorites to exciting new additions, there is something for everyone at the Glass Palace this season. Take a look!

DATE THEME NIGHT/PROMOTION START OPPONENT

Saturday, September 26 Opening Night (pres. by Chick-fil-A) 6:00 pm PDT Kamloops

Friday, October 2 Grunge 7:00 pm PDT Spokane

Saturday, October 3 Hispanic Heritage Night 6:00 pm PDT Spokane

Friday, October 9 Hosers vs Five-O 7:00 pm PDT Wenatchee

Saturday, October 31 Keep Portland Fear'd 3:00 pm PDT Kelowna

Friday, November 6 Pride Night 7:00 pm PST Spokane

Saturday, November 7 Hawks Fight Hunger (pres. by Fred Meyer) 6:00 pm PST Spokane

Satuday, November 28 Game Show Night 6:00 pm PST Everett

Friday, December 4 Winter Party 7:00 pm PST Victoria

Saturday, December 5 Toy Drive (pres. by Les Schwab & KPTV) 6:00 pm PST Victoria

Sunday, December 13 Teddy Bear Toss (pres. by Les Schwab) 4:00 pm PST Seattle

Friday, December 18 College Night 7:00 pm PST Tri-City

Thursday, December 31 Tommy's Flockin' Eve 5:00 pm PST Edmonton

Saturday, January 16 Pacific Islanders Night 6:00 pm PST Vancouver

Monday, January 18 Tommy's Birthday Party 3:00 pm PST Penticton

Saturday, January 30 Put a Hawk on It 6:00 pm PST Prince George

Saturday, February 6 Hawks Fight Cancer 6:00 pm PST Tri-City

Friday, February 12 Yacht Rock Night 7:00 pm PST Tri-City

Saturday, February 20 Chinese Lunar New Year 6:00 pm PST Wenatchee

Sunday, March 21 Stick Tap to the Fans 4:00 pm PST Wenatchee

Friday, March 26 End of Regular Season 7:00 pm PST Seattle

Schedule subject to change, please click here for the most updated regular-season schedule.

Keep an eye on Winterhawks.com as each game nears for more information on the theme or promotions. For now, here are a few highlights to look ahead to!

Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A - Saturday, September 26 vs Kamloops

After kicking off the season on the road, the Hawks hit home ice for their home-opener matchup against the Kamloops Blazers! Come early for a pregame Fan Fest and be in your seats ahead of puck drop as the 2026-27 Portland Winterhawks hit the Glass Palace ice together for the first time. Join the loudest fans in the Western Hockey League as we welcome a new season with the team's official on-ice introduction before the action begins.

Grunge Night - Friday, October 2 vs Spokane

For the first installment of our "Keep Portland Weird" series, the Winterhawks are hosting Grunge Night once again. This night pays tribute to the grunge scene that arose in the Pacific Northwest during the 90's, and allows fans to come dressed up in their Pearl Jam-inspired outfits while enjoying a great hockey game. You won't want to miss this night!

Hispanic Heritage - Saturday, October 3 vs Spokane

Celebrate the rich cultures, traditions, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities during the Portland Winterhawks' Hispanic Heritage Night. Fans can enjoy special in-game features, cultural performances, and community spotlights as we honor the vibrant heritage that helps make our community stronger.

Hosers vs Five-O - Friday, October 9 vs Wenatchee

Come out on October 9 as we celebrate our first responders and catch an on-ice broomball matchup between the Hosers (firefighters) and the Five-O (police) during intermission. Walk the concourse to interact with those who run towards an emergency and thank them for all they do for our community.

Keep Portland Fear'd - Saturday, October 31 vs Kelowna

Halloween is upon us, and we need your help keeping the Glass Palace a place to be fear'd. Wear your favorite costume, arrive early, prepare your best trick, and you'll be treated to an exciting hockey game. The concourse will have pop-up stands if you and the kiddos want to get some candy without having to walk around the neighborhood.

Pride Night - Friday, November 6 vs Spokane

The Portland Winterhawks have teamed up with the You Can Play project to host the seventh-annual Pride Night game on Friday, November 6, against the Spokane Chiefs! Pride Night is an opportunity for Winterhawks players, staff, and fans to promote an inclusive environment for LGBTQI+ people in our sport on and off the ice.

Hawks Fight Hunger presented by Fred Meyer - Saturday, November 7 vs Spokane

We are proud to partner with Fred Meyer again as we aim to strike out hunger with our annual 'Hawks Fight Hunger' game on November 7. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and take part in this impactful evening. Don't forget to bring a non-perishable food item to help support the Oregon Food Bank and provide meals to those in need. Stay after the game to participate in the popular Turkey Shoot!

Game Show Night - Saturday, November 28 vs Everett

Step on up, step on up! Get ready for a night of big laughs, exciting challenges, and game-show-inspired fun as the Winterhawks host Game Show Night! Fans can enjoy interactive contests, themed entertainment, and chances to win prizes throughout the evening while cheering on the Hawks. Whether you're a trivia master or just love a good competition, this is a night you won't want to miss at the Glass Palace!

Winter Party - Friday, December 4 vs Victoria

Who loves wearing ugly holiday sweaters? If that's you, start picking out which one you want to wear to the Glass Palace. Not your thing, no problem! Come for the party anyway, as we have a variety of fun activities planned for this special evening. Plus, stick around after the game for the fan-favorite ham shoot. Stay tuned as the date approaches for more information.

Toy Drive presented by Les Schwab and Fox 12 Oregon - Saturday, December 5 vs Victoria

Bringing in the holiday cheer, Les Schwab Tire Centers, Fox 12 Oregon, and the Winterhawks will team up yet again to help spread some cheer to Portland-area youth this holiday season. Thanks to our fans' support, we received 3,000 toy donations last year. Can we top that this season, Portland? We can't wait to see everyone there!

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Les Schwab - Sunday, December 13 vs Seattle

The best goal celebration of the year returns on Sunday, December 13, for a rivalry match-up with the Seattle Thunderbirds! Bring your stuffed animals to the game and toss them onto the ice when we score our first goal. Jordan Duguay brought the bears flying last year. Who will it be in 2026? Donated items will be collected and given to Portland-area non-profits ahead of the holiday season. Last year, you brought the noise for a sell-out game and helped us donate just shy of 17,000 stuffed animals - let's set a new record in our 51st season!

College Night - Friday, December 18 vs Tri-City

Kick off Winter Break with the Winterhawks as the team hosts College Night at the Glass Palace. There's no better time to take a break from the books and catch an exciting hockey game than right after finals!

Tommy's Flockin' Eve - Thursday, December 31 vs Edmonton

Once again, the Winterhawks are excited to ring in the New Year with the best fans in the Western Hockey League. Make note, we have an early puck drop (5:00 p.m.) so fans can attend the game and still have time to make it home or to another party before the clock strikes midnight.

If you did not make plans or are looking for something fun to do with friends and family, be sure to stick around after the game for music, a postgame skate with the players, and a balloon drop. Some of the balloons may even contain cash prizes! More details to come!

Asian American and Pacific Islanders Night - Saturday, January 16 vs Vancouver

Join us on Saturday, January 16, at the Glass Palace for an unforgettable evening celebrating culture, community, and the rich heritage of the Pacific Islands. Our Pacific Islander Celebration Night will honor the traditions, contributions, and enduring legacy of Pacific Islanders with an exciting and meaningful experience.

Tommy's Mascot Party - Monday, January 18 vs Penticton

This afternoon is sure to be memorable as we celebrate the birthday of our beloved mascot, Tommy, and we want you to be part of the mayhem! We're once again hosting local elementary schools for a day of hockey and learning! Kids will take part in an educational experience on the concourse on the video screen while they cheer on the Hawks during a matinee tilt against Spokane.

When you're walking around the concourse enjoying the views of Portland that only the Glass Palace can provide, you might spot Tommy and other local mascots! Plus, the game falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so hopefully you can take the day off work to celebrate the extended weekend with us.

Stay in your seats during intermission because the much-anticipated game between the Junior Winterhawks and Tommy & friends returns again this year!

We realize this is an early start for a weekday game, so if you're a Winterhawks Season Ticket Holder member, please remember that you can bank your tickets for use at a future regular-season home game by contacting your ticket representative.

Put a Hawk On It - Saturday, January 30 vs Prince George

Put a Hawk On It Night brings the quirky, creative spirit of Portland to the rink! Inspired by the iconic Portlandia catchphrase, this fan-favorite theme night celebrates all things uniquely Portland with tongue-in-cheek entertainment, local flair, and plenty of Winterhawks fun. Whether you're a longtime Portlander or just embracing the city's weird side, join us for a night where the answer is simple: Put a Hawk On It!

Hawks Fight Cancer - Saturday, February 6 vs Tri-City

Hawks Fight Cancer Night is an opportunity for the Winterhawks community to come together in support of those affected by cancer. Through special tributes, moments of recognition, and community partnerships, the evening honors survivors, remembers loved ones, and celebrates the strength and resilience of individuals and families facing cancer. Join us as we stand together for an important cause both on and off the ice.

Yacht Rock Night - Friday, February 12 vs Tri-City

Set sail for a smooth night of hockey and good vibes at Yacht Rock Night! Featuring laid-back sounds from Portland's own Yachtsmen and retro style of the late '70s and early '80s, this theme night brings breezy classics, nautical fun, and plenty of feel-good energy to the Glass Palace. Grab your captain's hat, gather your crew, and enjoy an evening where smooth tunes meet Winterhawks hockey.

Chinese Lunar New Year - Saturday, February 20 vs Wenatchee

Celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year with the Winterhawks! Join us for a celebration of a fresh start with vibrant cultural performances and perhaps a festive giveaway on February 20. Get your tickets and ring in the Year of the Fire Goat with a roar!

Stick Tap to the Fans - Sunday, March 21 vs Wenatchee

We know Hawks fans are the best fans in the league, so make sure you have a ticket as we give a stick tap to you! Everything will be centered around how we appreciate you and the noise and energy you bring every night! Stay tuned for details on upcoming activities, prizes, giveaways, and special promotions that might make an appearance.

Team Awards and Jerseys of their Back - Friday, March 26 vs Seattle

Our final home game of the regular season means it is time to hand out our team awards. We will also have an on-ice ceremony for the Jersey off their Back presentation. Fans will have the opportunity to buy raffle tickets through the Winterhawks Foundation throughout the season. The winners will be given a signed, game-worn jersey from one of the Winterhawks' players.

Trading Card Giveaways presented by The Barbers

You asked, we listened... trading cards are BACK for the 2026-27 season. The first 500 fans into the VMC during the five nights below can grab their free pack of Winterhawks trading cards. Collect each pack, and you've got the whole team! Mark your calendars now and get there early to secure each set.

Trading Card Giveaway Nights:

Saturday, September 26 vs. Kamloops - 6:00 P.M.

Sunday, December 27 vs. Tri-City - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, January 3 vs. Everett - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, February 21 vs. Seattle - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, March 21 vs. Wenatchee - 4:00 P.M.

Family Game Series presented by AAA

Want to skate on the Glass Palace ice where the Hawks play? We have you covered! We will have five community skate nights again this year as a part of the Family Game Series, presented by AAA.

Family Funday Nights:

Sunday, December 27 vs. Tri-City - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, January 3 vs. Everett - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, February 21 vs. Seattle - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, March 21 vs. Wenatchee - 4:00 P.M.

Friday, March 26 vs. Seattle - 7:00 P.M.

Flex Tickets

A Portland Winterhawks Flex Pack is the most flexible way to be a Winterhawks fan! A standard 10 Flex Pack includes ten (10) regular-season ticket vouchers, and you're free to use them any way you want. Click here to learn more or call the office at 503-236-4295 to get more details.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2026

Winterhawks Announce 2026-27 Promotions and Theme Nights - Portland Winterhawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.