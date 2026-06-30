Americans Announce Full 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
The Tri-City Americans, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, today announced their full 68-game schedule for the 2026-27 season. The upcoming season will be the 39th in franchise history.
The 2026-27 regular season spans 190 days and begins Saturday, September 19 against the Spokane Chiefs at the Toyota Center and concludes Saturday, March 27 on the road in Spokane.
Home Opener
As previously announced the Americans will open the 2026-27 season at home for the first time in five years, hosting the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday, September 19 at the Toyota Center. It's the first time since 2018-19 that Tri-City has hosted Spokane in the season opener.
That game, along with all Saturday home games, has a 6:05 pm puck drop. Unless otherwise noted, all mid-week and Friday games begin at 7:05 pm while Sunday games begin at 4:05 pm.
Splits
The Americans have a favorable home schedule in 2026-27, with 27 of their 34 home games being on Fridays and Saturday evenings. The team has two games each on Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Toyota Center, along with the annual New Year's Eve matchup against the Spokane Chiefs on Thursday, December 31.
The Americans play 40 of their 68 games against the U.S. Division, with eight games against each Divisional opponent. Tri-City hosts Spokane September 19, December 31, February 20 and March 26.
The full schedule can be found on the Americans website, under the schedule tab on the top menu.
Below are some notable dates on the 2026-27 schedule.
Saturday, September 19 - Hosting Spokane for the season and home opener.
Friday, October 9 - Hosting defending WHL champion Everett Silvertips.
Saturday, October 31 - Hosting Medicine Hat Tigers for Halloween matchup.
Thursday, December 31 - Annual New Year's Eve matchup against Spokane.
January 6 - 16 - East Division swing with games in Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Regina, Brandon, Moose Jaw and Swift Current.
Below are some notable numbers from the 2026-27 schedule.
1 - The number of games the Americans will play in Victoria this season. Since the Royals joined the WHL for the 2011-12 season the Americans have always played two games on Vancouver Island. That changes for 2026-27.
8 - The number of times the Americans will play each U.S. Division opponent. Last season the Americans played Spokane eight times, but every other Division opponent just six times.
4 - Not including New Year's Eve, the Americans have four home mid-week games (Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday) during the 2026-27 season, down from 6 in 2025-26.
12 - The busiest months on the calendar for the Americans are October, January and February with 12 games in each of those months.
190 - The number of days the 2026-27 regular season spans, an increase of seven from last season.
13,589 - A rough estimate of the number of miles the Americans will travel in 2026-27, a 16.2 per cent decrease from 2025-26. That number is helped by more in-division games, two trips to Penticton compared to three last season and one trip to the East Division rather than two smaller trips to the Central Division the team did last year.
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