Giants Select 2 Defencemen in CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants selected 2008-born defenceman Jakub Floriš' (Bratislava, SVK) and 2009-born defenceman Oliver Botka (Martin, SVK) in the 2026 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft on Tuesday morning.

Floriš', 18, was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round of the NHL Entry Draft this past weekend, 106th overall. Botka, who turned 17 in April, is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

"This really improves our backend and that's where you build from," Giants Head Coach and General Manager Michael Dyck said. "Both of these guys not only have the ability to create some offence and get pucks up the ice and move them to our forwards, but I think both of them are [also] proficient defensively and will definitely help us with our transition game."

Floriš' is 6-foot-3 and 194 lbs. The right-shot blueliner has played the last two seasons in Finland. During the 2025-26 season, Floriš' recorded 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points in 38 games for Lukko U20, ranking fourth among all defencemen in the Finnish U20 league in scoring.

Botka played for Slovakia as an underager at the IIHF U-18 World Championships, where he recorded four assists in seven games. The 6-foot-1, left-shot blueliner led all defencemen in the Slovakian U20 league in scoring this past season with 36 points (9G-27A) in 44 games for HK Nitra U20.

What the Scouts Says - Floris Elite Prospects

"Floriš' appeal comes mainly down to the physical tools. He's a projectable skater who achieves ideal depth and has plus-level four-way mobility, regularly able to chain together end-to-end rushes and catch up on attackers when they try to beat him wide...Floriš generates reliable value on both sides of the ice. He's a proactive defender who leverages his tool advantage to pinch aggressively, force dump-ins by gapping up early, and has the frame to battle effectively down low. When the play turns the other way, he's rushing to support it if not leading it. Interestingly, Lukko utilized him on the bumper spot on the power play, which played a big part in his high goal total." - 2026 NHL Draft Guide Daily Faceoff

"You usually know what you're getting from Floriš every time he hits the ice. He's a well-rounded blueliner who won't wow you with his offensive game but can shut you down defensively. His skating is impressive and I love how physical he is along the boards. He plays a suffocating style that gives you little room to work with." - Steven Ellis What the Scouts Says - Botka Elite Prospects " Frequently jumped in on rushes or carried the puck up himself. Able to use spin moves to create space and get the puck up ice. Quick hands and feet to make plays off the blue line...his raw tools and offensive upside are extremely exciting especially since he still appears to be growing and is closing in on 6-foot-2." - Janik Beichler, EP Scout Daily Faceoff

"I hadn't seen much of Botka's game before this tournament, but count me in as a fan. The 17-year-old put up good numbers against U-20 competition this season, and he has looked like one of the most mature options on the Slovak blueline. He makes smart, calculated decisions with the puck while eating a ton of ice time." - Steven Ellis







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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