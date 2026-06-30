Winterhawks Add Max Melicherik in 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club added to its roster on Tuesday morning when it selected Max Melicherik with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

Melicherik, of Trencin, Slovakia, joins the Hawks after a season with the Tappara (FIN) U18 squad. In 43 games played he scored 29 goals and added 26 assists for 55 points. The 2010-born forward joined the Slovakia U18 team on a silver-medal run at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship. He made a mark by being the youngest player at the tournament.

Melicherik also represented his nation at the U16 and U17 levels.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 182 pounds, Melicherik becomes the eighth Slovak selected by the Winterhawks, joining the likes of Marián Hossa. He is the first Slovakian selected by Portland in the Import Draft since 2003.

The Winterhawks traded their second round import pick to the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. That pick became Nathan Johnson earlier this year. Portland did not make a selection in the third round of the 2026 CHL Import Draft, on account of Max Pšenička and Ondřej Štěbeták returning for the 2026-27 season.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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