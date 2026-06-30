Winterhawks Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club today announced its 2026-27 regular-season schedule in accordance with the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The Winterhawks will play a total of 68 regular-season games (34 home and 34 away), opening their 2026-27 season on Saturday, September 19, against the Everett Silvertips at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Washington.

One week later, Portland hosts the Kamloops Blazers for Opening Night, presented by Chick-fil-A, at the Glass Palace on Saturday, September 26.

Click here to download a printable 2026-27 schedule

VENUE & START TIMES:

All 34 home games for the 2026-27 season will be played at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The start time (PT) for all home games, sorted by day of the week, is listed below:

Games Monday through Friday: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday Games: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday Games: 4:00 p.m.

The three exceptions to the above are

Saturday, October 31: 3:00 p.m. (Halloween)

Thursday, December 31: 5:00 p.m. (New Year's Eve)

Monday, January 18: 3:00 p.m. (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN:

The WHL's scheduling format will see the Winterhawks play all 22 league opponents.

This season, Portland will have two extended road trips. First, the Winterhawks will play six games away from the VMC starting on October 12 and ending on October 24, as they face the Blazers, Penticton Vees, Kelowna Rockets (twice), and Spokane Chiefs (twice). Then, a month later, Portland will embark on its eastern swing against the six East Division clubs on the road from November 11 to November 21.

Portland will face its biggest rival, the Seattle Thunderbirds, in eight matchups (four home and four away) in 2026-27, the most of any opponent. The rivalry renews on December 13 at the VMC.

The 2026-27 schedule has been extended by one week compared to previous seasons. As a result, the number of games being played in a short timeframe has been reduced. This season, there are six weekends with back-to-back home games, five sets of three games in three nights (eight last year), and no stretches of four games in five days (four occurred in 2025-26).

Portland's longest homestand of the year is five games from October 28 to November 7. After starting the season on the road, the Winterhawks play their next four games back in the Rose City from September 26 to October 9. Another four straight games will be played at home in December, but with the holiday break in between. From January 13 to January 18, Portland has three straight home games.

To conclude the regular season, Portland will have a home-and-home series against Seattle on March 26 and 27.

PROMOTIONAL NIGHTS:

We are excited to announce our promotion and theme nights for our 2026-27 season soon! Stay tuned for the full promotional schedule in the coming days!

MONTHLY BREAKDOWN:

December and January will be the busiest months for the Winterhawks at the Glass Palace with seven home games. The monthly breakdown is as follows:

September: 1 Road / 1 Home

October: 6 Road / 5 Home

November: 8 Road / 4 Home

December: 2 Road / 7 Home

January: 5 Road / 7 Home

February: 6 Road / 5 Home

March: 6 Road / 5 Home

DAILY BREAKDOWN:

27 of the club's 34 home games will come on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. In total, the breakdown is as follows:

Monday: 2 Road / 1 Home

Tuesday: 3 Road / 1 Home

Wednesday: 3 Road / 4 Home

Thursday: 0 Road / 1 Home

Friday: 13 Road / 8 Home

Saturday: 10 Road / 14 Home

Sunday: 3 Road / 5 Home

PRESEASON SCHEDULE:

The Winterhawks previously announced they will play five preseason games in September.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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