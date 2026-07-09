Brett Hopwo Promoted to Director of Player Personnel

Published on July 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is excited to announce today the promotion of Brett Hopwo to Director of Player Personnel.

"I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Director of Player Personnel for the Portland Winterhawks. This organization has been an important part of my life for the past 14 years, and I'm thankful to ownership, management, and everyone within the organization for the trust they've placed in me. I've been fortunate to learn from some of the very best people in hockey, and I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to each of them," Hopwo said.

Hopwo has previously served as a British Columbia Regional Scout and British Columbia Provincial Head Scout with the organization.

"I'd like to thank Mike Johnston for trusting in me, challenging me, and showing me what a first-class hockey organization looks like. I'm also incredibly thankful for those who previously held this position and helped shape both the organization and my own development - Matt Bardsley and Mike Coflin. In addition, our tight-knit scouting staff, including Darwin Bennett and once Portland scout, Brad Davis. Each of these men shared their knowledge, trusted me with greater responsibility, and taught me lessons that I'll carry with me every day in this role."

"There is one person, however, who deserves special recognition. Matt Davidson was not only an exceptional hockey mind, but an even better person. He was a mentor, a friend, and someone whose guidance had an impact on me as a person. In a heartbeat, I would give up this opportunity a thousand times over if it meant having Matt still with us. I hope to honor his legacy every day by leading with the same humility, integrity, and passion that he demonstrated throughout his life. I think about him often, and he is missed."

"I'm excited for the opportunity ahead and committed to working tirelessly alongside our outstanding staff to help bring another championship to Portland. It's a privilege to represent this organization, and I look forward to building on the proud tradition of the Winterhawks," Hopwo said.

The Winterhawks open their 2026-27 season in Everett on Saturday, September 19, before hosting the Kamloops Blazers at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum for their home opener on Saturday, September 26.







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