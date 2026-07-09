Ryan Scheer Named to Hockey Canada's Staff for World U17 Hockey Challenge Development Camp

Published on July 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize Head Equipment Manager Ryan Scheer for being named to Hockey Canada's team staff for the upcoming World U-17 Hockey Challenge development camp. Canada's national under-17 development camp will take place July 17-21 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ontario, and will include practices and six games.

Scheer began his tenure with the Winterhawks at the start of the 2024-25 season. Before coming to the Rose City, Scheer worked for the White Rock Whalers of the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL). Before he joined the Hawks full-time, the Toronto native assisted former equipment manager Clayton Johns in his duties.

The World U-17 Hockey Challenge was founded in 1986 and is held annually in Canada. It is the first step in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence as the governing body looks to build teams beyond the U17 level.

"I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity," Scheer said. "Three years ago, I was in my 15th year at Air Canada and working as equipment manager for the Junior B White Rock Whalers. Joining the Winterhawks has been incredible and opened the door for me to represent my country, learn from the best staff, and hopefully play a small part in helping these athletes chase their goals on the international stage."

Congratulations to Ryan for this incredible achievement, and good luck in Oakville!







Western Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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