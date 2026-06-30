Blades Address Every Position in 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades drafted three players during Tuesday's 2026 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft.

The Bridge City Bunch entered Tuesday with the 42nd overall selection and drafted 6-foot-5 netminder Martin Psohlavec. The 18-year-old netminder was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft last week.

"Martin was the number one player on our list for the last several months," said Blades general manager and president, Colin Priestner, "Myself and Jeff Harvey have gotten to know him, and he's just an outstanding kid full of energy and enthusiasm, on top of being a world-class goalie going in the second round last weekend. Martin really wanted to be in Saskatoon, and we are absolutely thrilled that it was able to happen."

Psohlavec played for HC Energie Karlovy Vary of the U20 Czechia League. The Ostrav, CZE native appeared in 42 games and posted a 31-11-0 record, .928 save percentage (SV%), 1.92 goals against average (GAA), and eight shutouts. Psohlavec appeared in 12 games with Czechia's U18 squad, going 7-5-0 with a .910 SV%, 2.15 GAA, and one shutout. In four games at the U18 IIHF World Junior Championship, Psohlavec went 3-1-0 with a .926 SV% and 1.68 GAA. The 2008-born netminder is attending Flyers Development Camp this week.

The Blades' next selection came via trade with the Prince George Cougars back in May. Saskatoon sent the first round pick in next year's CHL Import Draft in exchange for the 54th overall selection this summer. The Blades drafted skilled 19-year-old Russian winger Yegor Gusev. The Novosibirsk, RUS native led Siberskie Snaipery Novosibirsk of the Russian Junior Hockey League (MHL) in scoring with 27 goals and 24 assists for 51 points in 49 games. Gusev added three goals and two assists wth a +6 rating in seven playoff games.

"Yegor is a high-motor, left-wing sniper who plays the game with a ton of energy, and he loves to score goals," said Priestner, "Yegor led one of the top teams in the best Russian junior league in goal scoring and plus minus last year. We feel he can step in and play with our top players right away and contribute immediately towards our goal of winning a title. We felt it was important to draft some older players who would have less adjustment time and have more of an ability to make an impact right away with what our goals are this year. We figured the last scorer named Yegor did pretty well here too."

The Blades final pick of the morning was 6-foot-6 defenceman Alexander Sapozhnikov in the second round (103rd overall). The Tomsk, RUS native played in five Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) games throughout last season with HK Sochi as an 18-year-old. The majority of Sapozhnikov's season was spent with the MHL's Kapitan Stupino. In 15 games, the 2007-born blueliner finished with a +8 rating alongside three goals and nine assists. The left-handed shot also played in four regular season games and two playoff games with the MHL's SKA-1946 St. Petersburg, scoring one goal and two assists. Sapozhnikov's father, Vladimir, was drafted in the second round (58th overall) by the Florida Panthers in 2000.

"Alexander was one of the rare 18-year-olds to play five games in the KHL last year, on top of 15 games in the MHL where he recorded nearly a point per game," said Priestner, "He's a shutdown style defender who uses his big reach and size to his advantage. He is 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, and while there might be a bit of a process in getting him here, we felt it was worth the risk at this pick."

The Blades want to welcome Martin, Yegor, and Alexander to the organization and city of Saskatoon. We look forward to watching all three continue their development in the WHL.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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