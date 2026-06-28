Williams Drafted by Maple Leafs in Fifth Round of 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Buffalo, NY - Super Cooper is flying hire over Toronto, ON, and he's not alone.

The 18-year-old centre was drafted in the fifth round (158th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday. The Leafs drafted teammate and fellow Calgary, AB native Zach Olsen in the third round (73rd overall) earlier in the day. Williams is the eighth Blade in franchise history to be drafted by the Leafs, joining defenceman Marty Feschuk (1974), Blades Hall of Famer Wendel Clark (1985), forward Mark Holick (1986), defenceman Mark Raiter, forward Mark Deyell (1994), forward Brandon Lisowsky (2022), and Olsen (2026).

Williams was drafted by the Blades in the second round (41st overall) at the 2023 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft. Before arriving to the league, Williams captured the 2024 Telus Cup with the Alberta Elite Hockey League's (AEHL) U18 Calgary Buffaloes. The left-handed shot was named an Eastern Conference finalist for Western Hockey League (WHL) Rookie of the Year in 2024-25. Williams scored 21 goals and 36 assists for 57 points in 68 games his rookie campaign to help push a young Blades squad to a 37-23-4-4 record and postseason berth. It was the most points scored by a Blades rookie in the last quarter century.

The Calgary, AB native finished second in team scoring this past season after his second straight 57-point campaign (23G, 34A). The 6-foot-1 centre scored arguably two of the biggest goals for the Blades in the 2026 WHL Playoffs. Williams tied Game 6 of Round 1 against the Edmonton Oil Kings with seven seconds left to force double overtime at SaskTel Centre. Despite the Blades losing Game 6, the man known as "Super Cooper" tied Game 7 2-2 with 5:08 remaining in regulation to force overtime on the road. The game-tying goal ultimately led to a series victory for the Bridge City Bunch, the first ever on the road in franchise history. Williams finished the postseason with two goals and four assists in 11 games through two rounds.

Williams represented Team Canada for the first time in August 2025 at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The two-way centre scored a goal and finished with a +1 rating in three games at the tournament. Williams also represented Team East on behalf of the Blades at the inaugural WHL Prospects Game in February 2026 alongside teammates Olsen and Brayden Klimpke. Williams dished two helpers in a 5-4 overtime victory.

Three Blades were selected in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Klimpke was selected in the fourth round (117th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens.

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft marks the ninth year in a row a Blades-drafted player has heard their name called to the stage.

2026 - Toronto Maple Leafs - F Cooper Williams (158th overall)

2026 - Montreal Canadiens - D Brayden Klimpke (117th overall)

2026 - Toronto Maple Leafs - F Zach Olsen (73rd overall)

2025 - Edmonton Oilers - F David Lewandowski (117th overall)

2024 - Columbus Blue Jackets - G Evan Gardner (60th overall)

2023 - Anaheim Ducks - F Egor Sidorov (85th overall)

2023 - Nashville Predators - D Tanner Molendyk (24th overall)

2022 - Toronto Maple Leafs - F Brandon Lisowsky (218th overall)

2021 - Chicago Blackhawks - F Colton Dach (62nd overall)

2020 - San Jose Sharks - F Tristen Robins (56th overall)

2019 - Chicago Blackhawks - F Kirby Dach (3rd overall)

2018 - Washington Capitals - F Eric Florchuk (217th overall)







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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