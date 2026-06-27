WHL Leads All Development Leagues with Four Players Selected in Top 10 of 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Buffalo, NY - The Western Hockey League announced today seven players developed in the WHL have been selected in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, held Friday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

For the second time in three drafts, the WHL boasts four players selected in the top 10 of the NHL Draft. This also serves as the second consecutive NHL Draft in which the WHL has led or tied for the most first-round players selected among any development league. The 2025 NHL Draft featured nine WHL players chosen in the first round.

Former WHL Player of the Year Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers) was selected first overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs, followed by Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Daxon Rudolph going to the Buffalo Sabres with the fourth pick. Prince George Cougars blueliner Carson Carels was called by the Calgary Flames with the sixth-overall selection and former Victoria Royals rearguard Keaton Verhoeff rounded out the group after being chosen ninth overall by the San Jose Sharks.

Overall - Player (Pos.) - NHL Team; WHL Team; Hometown

#1 - Gavin McKenna (F) - Toronto Maple Leafs; Medicine Hat Tigers*; Whitehorse, Yukon

#4 - Daxon Rudolph (D) - Buffalo Sabres; Prince Albert Raiders; Lacombe, Alta.

#6 - Carson Carels (D) - Calgary Flames; Prince George Cougars; Cypress River, Man.

#9 - Keaton Verhoeff (D) - San Jose Sharks; Victoria Royals*; Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

#21 - Ryan Lin (D) - San Jose Sharks; Vancouver Giants; Richmond, B.C.

#22 - Liam Ruck (F) - Pittsburgh Penguins; Medicine Hat Tigers; Osoyoos, B.C.

#23 - JP Hurlbert (F) - Detroit Red Wings; Kamloops Blazers; Allen, Texas

* = last played in WHL during 2024-25 season

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound McKenna, who helped the Medicine Hat Tigers win the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2025, became the first player developed by the Club to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft. He also goes into the history books as the 10th player developed in the WHL to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft.

McKenna represents the second WHL player chosen first overall by the Maple Leafs, following Wendel Clark of the Saskatoon Blades, who was the top choice in the 1985 NHL Draft.

Rudolph was the first defenceman taken off the board when the Buffalo Sabres called him fourth overall. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound rearguard helped the Raiders advance to the 2026 WHL Championship after posting 78 points (28G-50A) in 68 games. A finalist for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Defenceman of the Year, Rudolph also captained Team East at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game in Langley. This marks the second consecutive draft in which the Sabres have chosen a WHL defencemen in the first round, after Seattle Thunderbirds rearguard Radim Mrtka went ninth overall in 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Carels followed shortly after - the second defenceman selected in the draft - going sixth overall to the Flames. Another finalist for the WHL's Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, Carels enjoyed a career season, collecting 73 points (20G-53A) in 58 games with the Cougars. The product of Cypress River, Man., led Team West as captain at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game in Langley. This represents the third consecutive draft in which the Flames have used a first-round pick on a WHL player after the selection of Cole Reschny of the Victoria Royals in 2025.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Verhoeff served as the third WHL-developed defenceman off the board, when he was selected ninth overall by the San Jose Sharks. The former Victoria Royals phenom lands in San Jose after putting up 21 goals in 63 games on Vancouver Island during the 2024-25 WHL season.

Lin was the fourth defenceman having come through the WHL to hear his name called, going 21st overall to the San Jose Sharks. The 5-foot-11, 177-pound blueliner represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, coming off the 2024-25 season in which he was named a finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Rookie of the Year. That season, the hometown product set a Vancouver Giants record for points by a rookie defenceman when he registered 53 (5G-48A) in 60 games - making him one of only two WHL rookie blueliners to surpass the 50-point plateau.

Ruck was the second Tiger taken in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, joining McKenna. The sharp-shooting winger was selected 22nd overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins on the heels of securing an impressive 104 points (45G-59A) in 68 games., which was good enough for second in the entire Canadian Hockey League - trailing only his twin brother Markus (108 points). Ruck was named a finalist for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Player of the Year. He helped the Tigers claim the 2025 WHL Championship. This marks the second consecutive draft in which the Penguins have used a first-round pick on a player from the WHL, following the selection of Ben Kindel with the 11th overall pick in 2025.

Rounding out the WHL contingent in the first round was Hurlbert, who went 23rd overall to the Red Wings. Detroit moved on from former Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa, trading the up-and-coming netminder to the Boston Bruins in order to acquire the pick used to select Hurlbert. The 6-foot, 182-pound product of Allen, Texas, enjoyed an outstanding campaign with the Kamloops Blazers, rattling off 97 points (42G-55A) in 68 games to take home the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the WHL Rookie of the Year. This marks the third time in four NHL Drafts the Red Wings have used a first-round pick on a WHL player, following the selection of Carter Bear in 2025 and Nate Danielson in 2023.

The 2026 NHL Draft serves as the 18th time in the past 20 years the WHL has seen five or more players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft. With seven players selected in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, the WHL's all-time number of first-round picks sits at 360 since the 1967 NHL Amateur Draft.

In total, 16 players from the CHL were selected in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft - including seven from the WHL, seven from the Ontario Hockey League, and two from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The 2026 NHL Draft resumes Saturday morning at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET. For more information on WHL players at the 2026 NHL Draft, please visit WHL.ca.

Don't miss your opportunity to own a piece of WHL history from the 2026 WHL Prospects Game. Fans can bid on event-worn memorabilia bundles featuring 2026 NHL Draft stars. Visit DASH Auctions for complete details.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

WHL Leads All Development Leagues with Four Players Selected in Top 10 of 2026 NHL Draft - WHL

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