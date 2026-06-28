Vancouver Giants Forward Joe Iginla Selected by Flames in 3rd Round of NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants forward Joe Iginla

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants forward Joe Iginla(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Buffalo, NY - The Vancouver Giants are thrilled to announce that 17-year-old forward Joe Iginla (Lake Country, B.C.) has been selected by the Calgary Flames with the first pick of the third round in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, 65th overall.

Iginla is the third Vancouver Giant selected so far in the 2026 NHL Draft, joining Ryan Lin (21st overall, San Jose) and Mathis Preston (50th overall, Anaheim). Iginla is drafted to the same team his father, Jarome, spent the majority of his career with.

The 5-foot-10 forward finished his second full WHL campaign in 2025-26 with 31 points (15G-16A) in 59 games split between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Giants. He was recovering from an injury at the time of the midseason trade to Vancouver, but heated up at the end of the year, with seven points (3G-4A) in his final 10 games.

"On behalf of the Vancouver Giants, we congratulate Joe and his family on his selection by the Calgary Flames in the NHL Draft," Giants Assistant Coach Wacey Rabbit said. "Joe was a welcome addition to our team at the trade deadline and finished the season playing some of his best hockey. He's a highly competitive player with tremendous character and a bright future ahead. We know this is a special moment for Joe and his family, and it's a fitting place for him to begin his NHL journey. We're excited to continue supporting his development."

Iginla was originally the 12th overall pick by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Internationally, Iginla has played for Canada at the U-17 World Challenge, winning a Silver Medal.

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft continues today from Buffalo. You can follow along here.

WHAT THE SCOUTS SAY:

"He's got competitiveness, he's got hockey sense and he's a really driven athlete." - Jason Bukala, live on the Sportsnet broadcast

"He is more of a details-based player who leverages his physical game and effort to make a difference. A retrieval machine, Iginla outworks opponents in battles, establishes the forecheck, and regularly extends the cycle, playing a linear but hard-working style. From off-the-catch wristers to cycle extension plays, Iginla has many of the habits a prospect needs to succeed in the NHL - he's far ahead of the curve when it comes to those details..Long-term, Iginla still looks like a future professional player, most likely in a checking, motor-based role. At 5-foot-10, that archetype may be more difficult to achieve, but as a team, we believe he has more offence to unlock at the WHL level." - Elite Prospects Draft Guide

NOTES:

Iginla is the 43rd Giants player to ever be drafted to the NHL.

Iginla is the seventh Giant ever selected by the Calgary Flames, the most of any NHL team

The Vancouver Giants have had at least one player selected in the NHL Draft in 21 of their 25 years of existence

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Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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