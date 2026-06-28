Chase Harrington Selected by Calgary Flames in the Second Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft
Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane Chiefs forward Chase Harrington was selected in the second round, 36th overall, by the Calgary Flames in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Saturday morning.
The 6'1" Prince George, BC native recorded 28 goals and 57 points in 61 games in the 2025-26 season, a career high for the Chief. He also led the Chiefs with 105 career penalty minutes. Those numbers led to Harrington being named Spokane's Co-Player of the Year last season. In his career, he has played 194 regular season games recording 130 points, and 173 PIMs.
Harrington is the fourth Chief ever to be selected by the Flames, the first since Mitch Wahl who also went in the second round in 2008.
Harrington was originally the Chiefs 8th overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects draft. He was also the top-rated U.S. division plater in the final rankings, coming in at 26th among North American Skaters.
Season ticket packages are currently on sale at the Chiefs Office, spokanechiefs.com, and are available by calling (509) 535-PUCK.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026
- Rebels' Captain Beckett Hamilton Selected by Colorado Avalanche at 2026 NHL Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- Ben MacBeath Selected by New York Rangers in 2026 NHL Draft - Calgary Hitmen
- Stuart Drafted by Capitals - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- 37 Western Hockey League Players and Two Alumni Selected in 2026 NHL Draft - WHL
- Wenatchee Wild Goaltender Tobias TVrznik Selected 126th in NHL Draft Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- 2026 NHL Draft - Tigers Recap - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Three Silvertips Selected in 2026 NHL Draft - Everett Silvertips
- MacKenzie, Sauer, Snell, Ta'amu Selected at 2026 NHL Entry Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- McLaughlin, Wilfley, Gustafson Selected in 2026 NHL Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Three Winterhawks Drafted in the 2026 NHL Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Williams Drafted by Maple Leafs in Fifth Round of 2026 NHL Entry Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Vancouver Giants Forward Joe Iginla Selected by Flames in 3rd Round of NHL Draft - Vancouver Giants
- Klimpke Drafted 117th Overall by Canadiens at 2026 NHL Entry Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Vancouver Giants Forward Mathis Preston Selected by Anaheim in 2nd Round of NHL Draft - Vancouver Giants
- Tyus Sparks Selected by Washington Capitals in the Third Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Spokane Chiefs
- Olsen Drafted by Maple Leafs in Third Round of 2026 NHL Entry Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Jakub Vanecek drafted by the Dallas Stars in 2026 NHL Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Chase Harrington Selected by Calgary Flames in the Second Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Spokane Chiefs
- WHL Leads All Development Leagues with Four Players Selected in Top 10 of 2026 NHL Draft - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Tyus Sparks Selected by Washington Capitals in the Third Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft
- Chase Harrington Selected by Calgary Flames in the Second Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft
- 2026 WHL Prospects Auction
- 2026 NHL Draft Preview
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 2026-27 Preseason Schedule