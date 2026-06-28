Chase Harrington Selected by Calgary Flames in the Second Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane Chiefs forward Chase Harrington was selected in the second round, 36th overall, by the Calgary Flames in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Saturday morning.

The 6'1" Prince George, BC native recorded 28 goals and 57 points in 61 games in the 2025-26 season, a career high for the Chief. He also led the Chiefs with 105 career penalty minutes. Those numbers led to Harrington being named Spokane's Co-Player of the Year last season. In his career, he has played 194 regular season games recording 130 points, and 173 PIMs.

Harrington is the fourth Chief ever to be selected by the Flames, the first since Mitch Wahl who also went in the second round in 2008.

Harrington was originally the Chiefs 8th overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects draft. He was also the top-rated U.S. division plater in the final rankings, coming in at 26th among North American Skaters.

Season ticket packages are currently on sale at the Chiefs Office, spokanechiefs.com, and are available by calling (509) 535-PUCK.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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