Jakub Vanecek drafted by the Dallas Stars in 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that defenseman Jakub Vanecek has been drafted 59th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2026 NHL Draft. He becomes the 70th player in Tri-City Americans franchise history to be selected in the NHL Draft.

Vanecek, from Humpolec, Czechia, joined the Americans after being drafted 25th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Tri-City selected him following a 2024-25 season where he split his time between Bili Tygri's U17 and U20 teams in Czechia, posting 12 points (1-11-12) in 21 games with the U17 team and recording four assists in 30 games with the U20 team.

That season he represented Czechia at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, picking up two assists in four games. Prior to the 2025-26 season he played for Czechia again, this time at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup where he had two assists in four games.

Upon arriving in Tri-City, Vanecek's impact was felt immediately with four points (1-3-4) in five pre-season games, with his goal being an overtime winner in Everett on September 5.

Vanecek scored his first WHL goal in his regular season debut September 20 in Seattle and went on to finish with 35 points (14-21-35) in 59 games. His 14 goals led all WHL rookie defensemen.

He joined Team Czechia for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota over Christmas and came home with a silver medal.

When the 2025-26 season was over Vanecek represented Czechia again, this time at the World Under-18 Championship in Slovakia. He had an excellent showing at the event, scoring five points (3-2-5) in seven games to help Czechia win a bronze medal. Vanìèek becomes the second player in franchise history to be drafted by the Dallas Stars, and the first since Mike Murley in 1996.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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