Tyus Sparks Selected by Washington Capitals in the Third Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane Chiefs forward Tyus Sparks was selected in the 4th round, 101st overall, by the Washington Capitals in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Saturday morning.

The 6'0" forward from Meridian, Idaho, joined the Chiefs through a mid-season trade in January, 2026 and closed out the season with more points than any other Chief with 65 points and 28 goals. In his 29 games as a Chief, he scored 12 times and assisted on 16 others.

Sparks becomes the second highest selected Idaho-born player in NHL Draft history after former Chief Bobby House was selected 66th overall in 1991. Sparks is the fourth player born in Idaho ever to be drafted, after former Chief Bear Hughes (148th overall in 2020 by WSH), Merrick Madsen (162nd overall in 2013 by PHI), and Kevin Kantee (188th overall in 2002 by CHI).

Sparks was also the only player to score more than once during the WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass last February, an event that featured the top draft eligible prospects in the WHL. Sparks also finished in the top 20 prospects in seven of the 15 tests at the annual NHL Combine earlier this month.

He becomes the fourth Chief ever to be selected by the Washington Capitals, the first since Hughes in 2020.

Sparks joins Chase Harrington (Calgary, 2nd round, 36th overall) as Chiefs drafted on Saturday in the 2026 NHL Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Season ticket packages are currently on sale at the Chiefs Office, spokanechiefs.com, and are available by calling (509) 535-PUCK.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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