Tyus Sparks Selected by Washington Capitals in the Third Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft
Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane Chiefs forward Tyus Sparks was selected in the 4th round, 101st overall, by the Washington Capitals in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Saturday morning.
The 6'0" forward from Meridian, Idaho, joined the Chiefs through a mid-season trade in January, 2026 and closed out the season with more points than any other Chief with 65 points and 28 goals. In his 29 games as a Chief, he scored 12 times and assisted on 16 others.
Sparks becomes the second highest selected Idaho-born player in NHL Draft history after former Chief Bobby House was selected 66th overall in 1991. Sparks is the fourth player born in Idaho ever to be drafted, after former Chief Bear Hughes (148th overall in 2020 by WSH), Merrick Madsen (162nd overall in 2013 by PHI), and Kevin Kantee (188th overall in 2002 by CHI).
Sparks was also the only player to score more than once during the WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass last February, an event that featured the top draft eligible prospects in the WHL. Sparks also finished in the top 20 prospects in seven of the 15 tests at the annual NHL Combine earlier this month.
He becomes the fourth Chief ever to be selected by the Washington Capitals, the first since Hughes in 2020.
Sparks joins Chase Harrington (Calgary, 2nd round, 36th overall) as Chiefs drafted on Saturday in the 2026 NHL Upper Deck NHL Draft.
Season ticket packages are currently on sale at the Chiefs Office, spokanechiefs.com, and are available by calling (509) 535-PUCK.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026
- Rebels' Captain Beckett Hamilton Selected by Colorado Avalanche at 2026 NHL Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- Ben MacBeath Selected by New York Rangers in 2026 NHL Draft - Calgary Hitmen
- Stuart Drafted by Capitals - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- 37 Western Hockey League Players and Two Alumni Selected in 2026 NHL Draft - WHL
- Wenatchee Wild Goaltender Tobias TVrznik Selected 126th in NHL Draft Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- 2026 NHL Draft - Tigers Recap - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Three Silvertips Selected in 2026 NHL Draft - Everett Silvertips
- MacKenzie, Sauer, Snell, Ta'amu Selected at 2026 NHL Entry Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- McLaughlin, Wilfley, Gustafson Selected in 2026 NHL Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Three Winterhawks Drafted in the 2026 NHL Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Williams Drafted by Maple Leafs in Fifth Round of 2026 NHL Entry Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Vancouver Giants Forward Joe Iginla Selected by Flames in 3rd Round of NHL Draft - Vancouver Giants
- Klimpke Drafted 117th Overall by Canadiens at 2026 NHL Entry Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Vancouver Giants Forward Mathis Preston Selected by Anaheim in 2nd Round of NHL Draft - Vancouver Giants
- Tyus Sparks Selected by Washington Capitals in the Third Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Spokane Chiefs
- Olsen Drafted by Maple Leafs in Third Round of 2026 NHL Entry Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Jakub Vanecek drafted by the Dallas Stars in 2026 NHL Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Chase Harrington Selected by Calgary Flames in the Second Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Spokane Chiefs
- WHL Leads All Development Leagues with Four Players Selected in Top 10 of 2026 NHL Draft - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Tyus Sparks Selected by Washington Capitals in the Third Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft
- Chase Harrington Selected by Calgary Flames in the Second Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft
- 2026 WHL Prospects Auction
- 2026 NHL Draft Preview
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 2026-27 Preseason Schedule